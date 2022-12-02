Read full article on original website
Rochester Woman Charged for Friday Night Police Chase
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester woman accused of leading Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Monday. Bail was set at $150,000 for 25-year-old 25-year-old Arak Warwien. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged her with felony...
Rochester PD Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Camera
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a catalytic converter theft that was caught on camera Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 6th Ave. Southeast after the 24-year-old woman living at the house reported her catalytic converter stolen off her Toyota Prius. Moilanen said the theft call came in around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
KIMT
Woman gets caught in mesh fence while fleeing, arrested for around a dozen charges in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A lengthy chase throughout southeast Rochester ended when a woman was arrested but she later refused to talk to law enforcement. It began at around 8 p.m. when a deputy observed a vehicle with a traffic violation in Marion Township. The vehicle slowed on the shoulder before getting back on the road and speeding up.
Porch Pirates Strike Again – Take More Than Just A Package From Minnesota Woman
Most of us can't imagine why someone would steal from another person. It's an incredible violation of privacy, and unfortunately, the world we live in. According to ADT.com, Porch Pirates, (people who steal packages off the front steps of homes,) have several reasons they will take your packages. Some of them are hoping that they will find valuables inside that they can resell and make extra cash, and some people just get a thrill from stealing packages. But when something like this happens, it makes the crime even worse.
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
mprnews.org
Rochester cops put in the hours with teen drivers
It was a couple days after Rochester's first big snow — and Joyous Bellephant's first winter drive, which began with the fine art of scraping ice off a windshield. "Have any information about driving on snow and slush?” she asked her driving teacher. “Yeah. You should drive slower,”...
KAAL-TV
Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
KIMT
Law enforcement reminders on staying safe and avoiding thefts while holiday shopping
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Christmas is just under three weeks away and while people are out shopping 'til they drop for their friends and family, law enforcement has some reminders on how to keep your presents away from crooks. The biggest thing law enforcement is saying may seem a little obvious...
740thefan.com
Autopsies ordered for man, woman found dead in Rochester apartment
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators have ordered autopsies for a 58-year-old man and 54-year-old woman whose bodies were found by a social worker in a southeast Rochester apartment late Thursday morning. A man who lives there told police he let the two spend the night at his residence to get...
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman injured after trying to light cigarette while on oxygen
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 55-year-old woman was injured after she tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen and it ignited. The sheriff’s office released the information regarding a weekend medical call as a safety warning for the public. It said it was called at 12:05 p.m. Saturday to...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Faces DWI Charges
(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
KIMT
Third guilty plea in Mower County drug killing
AUSTIN, Minn. – A third defendant has now pleaded guilty for the 2021 killing of a Mower county man. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, had entered a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter in the death of William Hall. Investigators say Lagunes Silva, Tyrone James Williams, 22 of...
winonaradio.com
Winona Traffic Stop Leads to Charges
(KWNO)-County deputies made a traffic stop for an expired registration in the area of Second Avenue and Main Street in Altura on Friday, December 2nd, at 6:33 p.m. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the passenger resulted in the arrest of Steven Reyburn Thurston, age 39, of Altura, on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance violations for having 2 grams of marijuana wax and other various smoking devices.
KIMT
Sheriff's Office: Jailed man starts fire with paperclip, damages area at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 45-year-old man already in custody started a fire in the jail using a paper clip before breaking sprinkler heads and a plexiglass window. Devon Sackett, 45, is facing charges of first-degree damage to property and potentially third-degree arson after the incident Friday night. The sheriff’s...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with threats of violence against Mayo Clinic nurses
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Monday, Dec. 5, on two charges of felony threats of violence against nurses at St. Marys Hospital. According to court documents, 31-year-old Jereme James Hettwer was transferred to the hospital about a month ago, and had spent the entire month threatening staff and patients.
winonaradio.com
Attempted ATM Theft at Winona Area Bar
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the 25,000 block of Miller Valley Road for a report of a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours of Friday, December 2nd. The report of the burglary at the Twin Bluffs Bar came in at 8:49 a.m. on Friday. Officers assessed that during the burglary, the...
winonaradio.com
DWI Charges for Kellogg Man Arrested With Juvenile Passenger
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 18 and Burt Road east of Utica for a single vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4th, at 12:53 p.m. Deputies made contact with the driver, Joshua David Heins, 39, of Kellogg, who displayed signs of intoxication at the scene of the accident.
2 people found dead inside Rochester home, police say
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Rochester residence Thursday morning.Officers were called just before noon to the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside a home, they found the bodies of a woman and a man. Investigators are working to determine their causes of death, but they've ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning.
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester man sentenced to supervised probation on felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court
A Rochester man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on March 11th of this year has been sentenced to supervised probation and time in the sentence to service program. 28-year old Kane Norbert Erickson was...
