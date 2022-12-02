Ray Griggs, who serves as lead carpenter for the Dare County Public Works Department’s Buildings and Grounds Division, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for November 2022. The award was presented to Griggs by Dare County Public Works Director Shanna Fullmer during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022.*

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO