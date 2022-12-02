Read full article on original website
Three Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service
Three Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022. Karen Norton, Income Maintenance Caseworker for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Social Services Division, 10-year pin....
Griggs named November 2022 Employee of the Month
Ray Griggs, who serves as lead carpenter for the Dare County Public Works Department’s Buildings and Grounds Division, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for November 2022. The award was presented to Griggs by Dare County Public Works Director Shanna Fullmer during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022.*
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
