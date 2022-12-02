ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our first visit in the winter edition of our #58Hometowns series, Amanda Porterfield visited the Milwaukee Public Museum on Monday, Dec. 5. Ellen Censky, president & CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum, joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to offer a preview of what viewers can expect to see during the CBS 58 feature of the museum.
CBS 58

Calling all aspiring engineers, RoboFest takes place on Thursday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who knew an education festival could be so much fun? On Thursday, Dec. 8, there's a good chance it will. RoboFest will take place at the Milwaukee Robotics Academy in the Riverwest neighborhood. Think of it as Hackathon meets MythBusters meets BattleBots. The event is aimed...
CBS 58

Fundraiser for Waukesha Christmas parade memorials off to a slow start

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is off to a slow start. The city has raised about 6% of its $1.5 million goal since the fundraiser launched in November 2022. The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission, made up of victims' family members,...
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Home Shot, Again

For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
CBS 58

Annual tree-lighting ceremony held at Milwaukee County Courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee held its annual tree-lighting ceremony last month, and now the county is joining in the holiday fun. The lighting ceremony was inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse. This year's tree is locally sourced, and all 375 ornaments on it were made by students from Milwaukee Public Schools.
WGN News

Waukesha parade to happen Sunday, ‘Peace on Earth’ theme

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The annual Waukesha parade will take flight Sunday Afternoon with the intention of honoring the victims that were lost in last year’s parade. A man drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring dozens more in last year’s parade. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and first responders […]
CBS 58

Milwaukee armed robbery pursuit ends in arrests

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business near Oakland and Hartford that happened on Monday, Dec. 5 around 10:00 p.m. According to police, a pursuit of the suspects ended near Garfield and 27th. A 28-year-old Chicago man and a 32-year-old Indiana man were...
