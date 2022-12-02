Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Max and Payne!
Max and Payne are five moth old brothers available for adoption from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our first visit in the winter edition of our #58Hometowns series, Amanda Porterfield visited the Milwaukee Public Museum on Monday, Dec. 5. Ellen Censky, president & CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum, joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to offer a preview of what viewers can expect to see during the CBS 58 feature of the museum.
CBS 58
CBS 58 and Telemundo Wisconsin taking part in Celebrity Bell Ringing Day for Milwaukee County Salvation Army
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season means a familiar sound while shopping for gifts that are destined to go underneath the Christmas tree, and that is the sound of Salvation Army bells ringing during the annual Red Kettle Campaign. As Salvation Army volunteers ring and collect donations in their...
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
CBS 58
Calling all aspiring engineers, RoboFest takes place on Thursday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who knew an education festival could be so much fun? On Thursday, Dec. 8, there's a good chance it will. RoboFest will take place at the Milwaukee Robotics Academy in the Riverwest neighborhood. Think of it as Hackathon meets MythBusters meets BattleBots. The event is aimed...
CBS 58
Fundraiser for Waukesha Christmas parade memorials off to a slow start
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is off to a slow start. The city has raised about 6% of its $1.5 million goal since the fundraiser launched in November 2022. The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission, made up of victims' family members,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overpopulation at MADACC: Pets in search of forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Fox6's Brhett Vickery visited the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) to discuss pet overpopulation and what gifts to buy your furry friends. .
CBS 58
'Bobbleheads Bring us Together': Waukesha Christmas parade survivor spearheads new nonprofit
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're hearing from a young survivor of the Christmas parade tragedy. Tyler Pudleiner says he's hoping a new project he's spearheading will bring something positive out of the tragedy. Pudleiner is starting a nonprofit that he calls "Bobbleheads Bring us Together." The premise is simple...
CBS 58
CBS 58 awarded three Emmys over the weekend, the winning stories can be seen here
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's news team was honored to win multiple Emmy awards over the weekend from the Chicago / Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The award for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education / Schools was awarded to reporter Emerson...
CBS 58
2nd annual Wild Lights event illuminates the Milwaukee County Zoo this December
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting the second annual Wild Lights event this December. They spent six weeks installing millions of lights. "Some of these sculptures have tens-of-thousands of lights on them, and they're heavy," said Jennifer Diliberti-Shea, with the Milwaukee County Zoo. There are rhinos,...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Home Shot, Again
For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
WLWT 5
'There's an alligator out there': Cat finds severed alligator head in Wisconsin lake
"I looked out there in the calm water and I said, there's an alligator out there." Wendy Wiesehuegel says she has seen a lot of wildlife in her more than two decades living on Wisconsin's Lake Keesus, but never an alligator. In fact, she wasn't really convinced of what she...
CBS 58
Annual tree-lighting ceremony held at Milwaukee County Courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee held its annual tree-lighting ceremony last month, and now the county is joining in the holiday fun. The lighting ceremony was inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse. This year's tree is locally sourced, and all 375 ornaments on it were made by students from Milwaukee Public Schools.
Waukesha parade to happen Sunday, ‘Peace on Earth’ theme
WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The annual Waukesha parade will take flight Sunday Afternoon with the intention of honoring the victims that were lost in last year’s parade. A man drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring dozens more in last year’s parade. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” and first responders […]
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
WISN
'The rats are everywhere': Tenant takes extermination into her own hands
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee tenant at 31st and Wells streets says she’s had enough with a rat infestation in her apartment. When WISN 12 News visited Monday, nine dead rats could be seen piled on the floor of a bedroom, and the resident said it's just the tip of the iceberg.
Wisconsin Female Neighbors Fighting and People Getting Hit With Balls
A huge Waukesha, Wisconsin bar fight went down included the throwing of billiard balls, AND two female neighbors duked it out. PATCH This town sounds fun!. It was a very interesting evening for Waukesha, Wisc police on June 3rd 2022...I'm thinking a full moon or something?. Authorities were called to...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
CBS 58
Milwaukee armed robbery pursuit ends in arrests
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business near Oakland and Hartford that happened on Monday, Dec. 5 around 10:00 p.m. According to police, a pursuit of the suspects ended near Garfield and 27th. A 28-year-old Chicago man and a 32-year-old Indiana man were...
Comments / 2