Sneakers for Santa: Purdue commits show out, Flory Bidunga dominates and much more
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Over the weekend 247Sports traveled to the state of Indiana where much of the Hoosier state’s top talent was on display at the Sneakers for Santa event at Brownsburg High School in the western suburbs of Indianapolis. Purdue’s Matt Painter was smiling from ear to ear as he watched a pair of his commits have big days while top five junior Flory Bidunga, future Indiana point guard Gabe Cupps and several others shined.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bone found during Sunday search of Herbert Baumeister property
Members of the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and cadaver dogs are searching the property of Herbert Baumeister. Crews found one bone Sunday during a search.
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Brewbound.com
Upland Brewing Company Opens Tap House On Indianapolis’ North Side
BLOOMINGTON – Upland Brewing Company, a craft brewer with brewery and brewpub locations throughout Indiana, announces the opening of its new tap house location on Indianapolis’ north side. Located at 4939 E. 82nd St. 46250, the new Upland Brewing Company tap house is having its grand opening tomorrow, December 2. The new location will feature a rotating beer and seasonal food menu.
cbs4indy.com
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss at Rutgers
Indiana suffered its first loss of the season at Rutgers 63-48 on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Scarlet Knights:. Beating the Scarlet Knights has been a challenge for Indiana over the years. Entering Saturday’s matchup, Indiana was 1-7 against Rutgers over the last eight matchups. And it’s been even harder for Indiana to beat Rutgers in Piscataway. The Hoosiers haven’t left Jersey Mike’s Arena with a win since February 2018.
FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people
INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
WTHR
HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars
INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
AMR 'scaling back operations,' lets go of Central Indiana employees
A company spokesperson tells WRTV on Nov. 30, employees were told their jobs no longer existed. WRTV is working to learn how many people are affected.
WISH-TV
Holcomb hospitalized, diagnosed with pneumonia
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed Thursday with pneumonia and was hospitalized, his press secretary said in a Friday afternoon tweet. The tweet did not say where the 54-year-old governor was hospitalized. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he...
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Rutgers vs Indiana: LIVE thread
Rutgers will play its toughest opponent to date and perhaps of the entire season today when the No.10 Indiana Hoosiers invade Jersey Mike's Arena. The Hoosiers are flying high following a 77-65 midweek win over North Carolina. Meanwhile, Rutgers lost an 11-point second-half lead to Miami on Wednesday and fell by a final score of 68-61. Indiana has stormed out to a 7-0 start while Rutgers has dealt with some injuries en route to a 5-2 record.
12/3 Prep Basketball Recap – Northrop falls to reigning 4A champ Noblesville
In their toughest test of the early season, Northrop fell short to reigning 4A champion Noblesville on Saturday afternoon.
COVID Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Damages for Closing College Campuses in 2020
The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures. The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and […]
Geoff Esper wins St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship
INDIANAPOLIS — There was a big upset at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship on Saturday. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut hoped to stay undefeated in the ninth year of the event held in Indianapolis, but in the end, the world's greatest eater was not number one. It was Geoff...
