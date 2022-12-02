Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking order
Sometimes the end comes gradually, sometimes suddenly. And sometimes both. Two weeks to the day since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United, Portugal left him out. Discarded by club, dropped by country, Ronaldo should not search out Piers Morgan to cry betrayal again. As Goncalo Ramos did his finest Geoff Hurst impression, starting a World Cup on the bench and scoring a hat-trick in the knockout stages while standing in for a great, Ronaldo found himself replaced by a revelation.When the chant of “Ronaldo” rang around the Lusail after an hour, it was a tribute, rather than a rebellion. The most...
BBC
World Cup: Ramos scores hat-trick as Portugal thrash Switzerland
Video caption: Ramos runs riot against SwitzerlandRamos runs riot against Switzerland. That's all from the last 16 and all from us. I'll leave you with the above video of Goncalo Ramos' superb performance, while you can read about Portugal's 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland here. We'll be back on Friday. See...
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC
Scotland's slavery role cannot be glossed over, Lord Carloway says
Scotland's complicity with slavery cannot be "glossed over", Scotland's most senior judge has said. Unveiling a plaque in Edinburgh, Lord Carloway said it was important to mark the "true extent" of Scotland's historic role in the slave trade. The plaque marked a 1778 legal judgement that established that Scots law...
Comments / 0