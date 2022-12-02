2-month-old baby dies after reportedly being shaken by mother's boyfriend

TWIN FALLS — A 2-month-old baby who suffered head trauma last week after being shaken by the mother’s boyfriend, according to court records, has died.

Logan Danial Penner, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after the Nov. 25 incident. With news of the infant’s death, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge should be amended.

A relative of the child has started a GoFundMe page , where more than $2,000 had been raised Thursday to pay for funeral expenses.

“Heaven gained a new little angel … and he will now forever rest in God’s hands,” page organizer Amanda Norris wrote.

Timothy Pauu, the baby’s father, said Thursday he was devastated by the loss.

“I would have done anything to make sure he was safe,” he said, adding that he had looked forward to landmark events such as seeing his child take his first steps and say his first words, and to teaching him how to fish.

First responders were called to a Twin Falls apartment last month after receiving a report that a baby was not breathing and blood was coming out of its nose, records say.

Initially, Penner was watching the child because the mother was doing laundry, according to records, and he told police he gave the baby a bottle and it later started making gasping noises.

After a doctor at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center notified police that the baby had serious head trauma, Penner admitted he shook the baby and its head hit the edge of its crib, according to records.

He told police he “snapped” because the baby was crying, records say. The infant was later taken to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center.

Penner is being held on a $250,000 bond. Court records also indicate he was arraigned Nov. 21 in Owyhee County on a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.