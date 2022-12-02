ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

2-month-old baby dies after reportedly being shaken by mother's boyfriend

By By the Times-News
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNivC_0jVDwZbJ00

TWIN FALLS — A 2-month-old baby who suffered head trauma last week after being shaken by the mother’s boyfriend, according to court records, has died.

Logan Danial Penner, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after the Nov. 25 incident. With news of the infant’s death, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge should be amended.

A relative of the child has started a GoFundMe page , where more than $2,000 had been raised Thursday to pay for funeral expenses.

“Heaven gained a new little angel … and he will now forever rest in God’s hands,” page organizer Amanda Norris wrote.

Timothy Pauu, the baby’s father, said Thursday he was devastated by the loss.

“I would have done anything to make sure he was safe,” he said, adding that he had looked forward to landmark events such as seeing his child take his first steps and say his first words, and to teaching him how to fish.

First responders were called to a Twin Falls apartment last month after receiving a report that a baby was not breathing and blood was coming out of its nose, records say.

Initially, Penner was watching the child because the mother was doing laundry, according to records, and he told police he gave the baby a bottle and it later started making gasping noises.

After a doctor at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center notified police that the baby had serious head trauma, Penner admitted he shook the baby and its head hit the edge of its crib, according to records.

He told police he “snapped” because the baby was crying, records say. The infant was later taken to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center.

Penner is being held on a $250,000 bond. Court records also indicate he was arraigned Nov. 21 in Owyhee County on a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Comments / 4

Related
Idaho State Journal

Man charged with battery after 2-month-old found with head injuries

TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man told police he “blacked out and snapped” last week when he injured a 2-month-old infant who was in critical condition in a Boise hospital at last report, according to court records. Logan Danial Penner, of Twin Falls, is charged with aggravated battery after the incident, which left the baby with head trauma including brain bleed and a fractured skull bone. Penner admitted to police...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Injury Crash South of Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., on US Highway 93 near milepost 67 in Lincoln County. A 41-year-old male from Wendell was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra....
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Chobani holds 8th annual Holiday Giveaway

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani is ringing in the holiday season with the company’s annual tradition, the 8th Holiday Giveaway at the College of Southern Idaho was held Saturday morning. Hundreds of cars lined the CSI parking lot for hours and those working at the event said...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Courthouse News Service

Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry

(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy