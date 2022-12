Arkansas will play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Memphis. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. The Razorbacks (6-6) started started 3-0 and spent two weeks at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 before losing three straight games to ranked opponents, then losing three of four games in November.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO