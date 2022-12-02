Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
'Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Becomes Third Netflix Title To Log 1 Billion Hours Viewed in 60 Days
Ryan Murphy‘s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is officially the third Netflix title in history to earn one billion hours viewed in a span of 60 days. According to reports, the Evan Peters-starring series hit Netflix on September 20 and had logged over one billion viewers of viewing by its 60-day mark on November 20. Dahmer — Monster holds this record behind Stranger Things season four and Squid Game, which both achieved this feat within its first month of availability on the streamer. In addition, the series entered the Most Popular chart for English-language programs at No. 9 with 491.1 million hours after 12 days of streaming, then moved up to No. 2 the week after with 701.4 million hours.
hypebeast.com
Lensa AI Transforms Your Photo Into an Array of Movie-Like Avatars
Photo editing app Lensa has seen an influx of accounts lately. Whether you have the app or not, it’s likely you’ve seen its services through a number of people across social media who’ve transformed into superheroes, astronauts and an infinite repository of characters. The app is simple...
hypebeast.com
RTFKT Ventures Into the Real World With Cryptokicks iRL Sneaker
Nike’s Web3-based RTFKT Studios is now tackling the real world with its new Cryptokicks iRL sneaker. Paying homage to the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the Cryptokicks iRL is RTFKT’s first smart sneaker. With a futuristic basketball-shoe design, the shoes feature auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Coming in four colorways, the Ice, Space Matter, Stone and Blackout editions voyage from silver shades to cosmic hues of black complete with several colors.
hypebeast.com
Harness Your "氣 (Qi/Gi)" With Ghost Elements' First Capsule
Building on a shared love of fashion and martial arts, fashion photographer, Jack Waterlot, and stylist partner, Jean Chung, founded Ghost Elements. The emerging label draws from the history of martial arts and fight-fueled pop culture icons in an ongoing exploration of a lifestyle framed by martial arts-inspired fashion. Dubbed...
"Send Them To The White Lotus": 28 People And Characters Who Scream "Eat The Rich"
London Tipton could benefit from a night at the White Lotus hotel.
hypebeast.com
The Weeknd Earns Fourth Diamond Certification With "Can't Feel My Face"
The Weeknd‘s “Can’t Feel My Face” has officially been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. The plaque marks the XO Records founder’s fourth diamond plaque following “The Hills,” “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights” and makes him the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to achieve this feat. “Can’t Feel My Face” was released in June 2015 and became The Weeknd’s first single to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on The Weeknd’s sophomore studio effort Beauty Behind the Madness. In addition, the record gave the artist his first No. 1 album, went home with the GRAMMY for Best Urban Contemporary Album and was nominated for Album of the Year.
hypebeast.com
Watch the Official Trailer for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Netflix has officially released the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that takes place 1,200 years before the age of the franchise’s main protagonist Geralt of Rivia. The six-episode limited series is set in the elven Golden Era and tells the tale of the world’s first Witcher as well as a paradigm-shifting event when the worlds of elves, men, and monsters all merge into one. While set in the past, fans can expect to see the unraveling of a more advanced, thriving society at its peak.
hypebeast.com
'Chainsaw Man' Graces the Cover of 'Nylon Japan'
Nylon Japan has unveiled its cover stars for its February 2023 issue. For its special edition, the magazine will feature the titular Chainsaw Man on its front cover, whom Nylon Japan describes as the “new generation anti-hero.” Meanwhile his nemesis, Katana Man will grace the inner cover for the Chainsaw Man issue.
hypebeast.com
Van Ness Wu Discusses How xVESSEL Found Its Way in Footwear
Since its debut in 2018 at INNERSECT in Shanghai, the xVESSEL GOP LOW has been a staple silhouette among sneaker aficionados in Asia. Its signature deconstructed design and reassembled outsole make it one of the most recognizable pieces of footwear in the streets. Led by Van Ness Wu, whose involvement in streetwear dates back to the early 2000s with Triumvir, xVESSEL launched with a collection of softgoods but its GOP LOW has since taken the lead with its hybrid vulcanized-cork construction.
hypebeast.com
Exploring the Potential
Fermented foods have been a staple in Korea throughout its history. Korean “jang” (Korean fermented sauce) is left in a pot for several months to years to silently ferment before waiting for the right moment to come out, which is why making genuine fermented K-sauces is trickier than any other food. You cannot predict how it will taste, as its flavor heavily depends on many variables including the quality of ingredients, kinds of microbes at work, surrounding environment and fermentation period. Jang is truly the result of collaboration between man, nature and microorganisms. So how can these dynamic and diverse flavors be shared beyond Korea? We visited a man who can answer this question.
hypebeast.com
Realme Unveils Segment-First 120Hz Curved Display 10 Pro Series Smartphone
After releasing a Naruto-themed capsule, Realme has just unveiled details on its upcoming flagship smartphone. Taking years of development and over $15 million USD in R&D, this phone packs a segment-first 120Hz curved display. Running on a Dimensity 920 5G chipset, the phone also sees fast 67W charging, and 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The curved display also has one of the fasted touch response rates with 1260Hz touch sampling. Part of the manufacturer’s “Dare to Leap” initiative, this phone continues to elevate the brand’s line of accessible products through pricepoint, technology, and design.
hypebeast.com
Cleon Peterson Releases 'MY LOVE IS VENGEANCE' and 'NEVER WIN, NEVER LOSE'
Two new prints available at the artist’s webstore. Cleon Peterson is back with two new series of prints that comment on power, lust and vengeance. The prints, titled MY LOVE IS VENGEANCE and NEVER WIN, NEVER LOSE, features the Los Angeles-based artist’s signature humanoid figures in a violent tussle. In the former, what appears to be a male figure violently dominates a female counterpart with his arms outstretched ready to strike with a dagger in hand. The latter artwork pits two male figures that seem to be in a stalemate in trying to best one another.
hypebeast.com
Salehe Bembury Announces Release Date for His New Balance 990v2 "Sand Be the Time"
Salehe Bembury has taken to his Instagram to announce an official release date and debut the campaign for his latest collaboration with New Balance: the 990v2 “Sand Be the Time.” Bembury first teased the “Sand Be the Time” during Paris Fashion Week this past June, and since then has gradually amplified the messaging around it by seeding it out to his famous friends and sneaker influencers like Tyler “Arab Lincoln” Mansour — building excitement to a fever pitch before its official arrival, as he’s been doing since his first effort with New Balance in 2020.
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
hypebeast.com
Supreme x Timberland Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its latest True Religion collaboration, Supreme has come together with Timberland for a Fall 2022 release. Made exclusively for Supreme, the upcoming collaboration serves to continue the New York imprint’s collaborative relationship with the outdoor footwear label, which last resulted in a New York Yankees-themed Field Boot release.
Comments / 0