hypebeast.com
SZA Teases Romantic Ballad “Nobody Gets Me”
The heat is turning up in anticipation of SZA’s long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S. Adding fuel to the fire, the songstress has just released a snippet of a new track, “Nobody Gets Me.”. If love-filled songs get you choked up, this one is for you. The 30-second teaser offers...
TV tonight: a woman’s body is dissected on screen
The medical team who dissected Toni Crews’s body honour her memory. Plus: Denise van Outen goes to Lidl, while Mel B hits Aspen. Here’s what to watch this evening
18 Awkward Times Hollywood Refused To Cast Someone New, And Instead Recycled The Same Actor They'd Already Used For A Part
Finding out Warwick Davis played both Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter movies genuinely changed the trajectory of my life.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Crystal Corset That Will Overwhelm You With Surprise
Dakota Johnson has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam...
The Weeknd Earns Fourth Diamond Certification With "Can't Feel My Face"
The Weeknd‘s “Can’t Feel My Face” has officially been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. The plaque marks the XO Records founder’s fourth diamond plaque following “The Hills,” “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights” and makes him the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to achieve this feat. “Can’t Feel My Face” was released in June 2015 and became The Weeknd’s first single to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on The Weeknd’s sophomore studio effort Beauty Behind the Madness. In addition, the record gave the artist his first No. 1 album, went home with the GRAMMY for Best Urban Contemporary Album and was nominated for Album of the Year.
The Weeknd Teases New Music for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
The Weeknd is cooking up something new for Avatar: The Way of Water. The XO Records founder took to social media to tease his involvement in the James Cameron sequel, sharing a short visual with the movie’s logo and a December 16 release date. The film’s Twitter account confirmed the legitimacy of The Weeknd’s posts by sharing it on their account as well, while The Way of Water producer Jon Landau uploaded a photo of him with the artist and the caption, “As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.”
Where To Follow The Cast Of "One Of Us Is Lying" On Instagram
None of them are lying about their good looks.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour With The Strokes, Iggy Pop and More
Red Hot Chili Peppers are prepping for another massive tour in 2023. Commencing in March, the band will perform a series of stadium shows and festivals across North America and the U.K. The former run, which features stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston and Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Festival, will include two guests at each show, chosen from The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat and City and Colour.
beabadobee Performs Live Acoustic Rendition of “the perfect pair” on ‘Fallon’
Beabadoobee made her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a cut from her latest album, Beatopia. Wearing an oversized jacket and tall white boots, the Filipino-British singer performed seated, joined by an acoustic ensemble consisting of guitar, bass, drums, violin, viola and cello. Singing “the perfect...
Harness Your "氣 (Qi/Gi)" With Ghost Elements' First Capsule
Building on a shared love of fashion and martial arts, fashion photographer, Jack Waterlot, and stylist partner, Jean Chung, founded Ghost Elements. The emerging label draws from the history of martial arts and fight-fueled pop culture icons in an ongoing exploration of a lifestyle framed by martial arts-inspired fashion. Dubbed...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Macallan Mounts Permanent Artwork by Jorge Méndez Blake at Bass Museum
Launching The Macallan M Collection with a special performance by James Blake. The Macallan is globally renowned for the distinctive character of its single malt whiskies ever since it was established in 1824 by Alexander Reid on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland. This year, the brand...
Travis Scott Announced As First Headliner for Rolling Loud Portugal 2023
Led by co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the Miami-born Rolling Loud has been spreading its roots throughout Europe and Asia over the past few years. Now, festival organizers have shared that they’ve tapped Travis Scott as the headliner for the second annual event in Portugal next year. Taking...
HARRI SS23 Is Sculptural Mastery
Kerala-born designer Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai — better known as HARRI — is continuing his journey into inflatable fashion with his eye-catching Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The London College of Fashion graduate keeps playfulness in his stride at all times, making a name for himself through billowing silhouettes that...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Succeeding its second seasonal drop dominated by wintertime treats, Palace is now preparing to release the Week 3 drop of its Holiday 2022 collection. The third delivery features a variety of hefty garments ideal for layering alongside GORE-TEX outerwear, Polartec fleeces, and spooky Tri-Ferg tees. The Holiday 2022 Week 3...
Salehe Bembury Announces Release Date for His New Balance 990v2 "Sand Be the Time"
Salehe Bembury has taken to his Instagram to announce an official release date and debut the campaign for his latest collaboration with New Balance: the 990v2 “Sand Be the Time.” Bembury first teased the “Sand Be the Time” during Paris Fashion Week this past June, and since then has gradually amplified the messaging around it by seeding it out to his famous friends and sneaker influencers like Tyler “Arab Lincoln” Mansour — building excitement to a fever pitch before its official arrival, as he’s been doing since his first effort with New Balance in 2020.
Elliot Fox's PSYCHO GEOLOGY Exhibition Explores Cornwall Through a Fictional Lens
Depicting surf culture, cultural landscapes, and more. Multifaceted artist Elliot Fox is gearing up to present his latest exhibition, “PSYCHO GEOLOGY.” The immersive showcase curated by Georgia Stephenson sees the artist continue to explore his Cornish background through a fictional viewpoint, turning to science fiction for inspiration. Fox...
Frank Cooke and Saucony's Jazz 81 Collaboration Is Limited to 750 Pairs
Designer Frank Cooke’s got quite the resume. He’s done everything from work at Jordan Brand to assist on a wide variety of high-hype sneaker projects and team up with Nigel Sylvester for a special GO x BBC ICECREAM collab. Now, Cooke (or Cooker, as he’s often known due to his Instagram handle) is back with another story-rich effort: a special take on Saucony’s classic Jazz 81 that’s releasing exclusively at APB.
