Tyler Herro nearly ended the night early. But Bojan Bogdanovic did what he needed to do to ensure the Detroit Pistons left Miami on Tuesday with a victory. Bogdanovic scored 28 points in the second half to lead the Pistons to come-from-behind victory, 116-96, over the Heat at FTX Arena. He scored 14 in the fourth period, knocking down three of his seven 3-pointers in the final seven minutes of the quarter to clinch the win. Bogdanovic made 12 of 16 shots from the field, including 7-for-9 from 3, and also had five assists.

DETROIT, MI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO