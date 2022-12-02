ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic erupts for 31 in blowout win at Miami Heat, 116-96

Tyler Herro nearly ended the night early. But Bojan Bogdanovic did what he needed to do to ensure the Detroit Pistons left Miami on Tuesday with a victory. Bogdanovic scored 28 points in the second half to lead the Pistons to come-from-behind victory, 116-96, over the Heat at FTX Arena. He scored 14 in the fourth period, knocking down three of his seven 3-pointers in the final seven minutes of the quarter to clinch the win. Bogdanovic made 12 of 16 shots from the field, including 7-for-9 from 3, and also had five assists.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy