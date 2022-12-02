Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Woman stabbed near motel in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso police are responding to a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. Police officials said 30-year-old woman was stabbed on the 8600 block of Dyer just across the street from Colonia Motor Hotel. Police received reports in just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. We...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sherriff's Office and local area organizations collect toys for kids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office with the help of the Majesty Car Club hosted a car show at the Santa with a Badge Toy Drive Sunday afternoon. The Sherriff's department hoped to collect more than 2,000 toys for kids who may need a...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
cbs4local.com
Fort Bliss soldier to be awarded for pulling driver out of burning car following crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hero who rescued a driver from a burning vehicle Saturday will be recognized by the El Paso Police Department for his actions. Alex Mayorga, Fort Bliss soldier, will receive EPPD’s Life-Saving Award, stated police. The 21-year-old was driving on Interstate 10 east...
San Angelo LIVE!
Violent Mexican Fugitive Wanted for Murder in Colorado Arrested in El Paso
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton Colorado. “While conducting our primary inspections CBP will routinely identify and apprehend...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
cbs4local.com
El Paso deputy city manager: no way to be fully ready for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told El Paso city leaders on Monday that there is no way for them to be fully prepared for the expected surge in migrants that may come to the city when Title 42 expires. "It’s not...
cbs4local.com
WinterFest brings more than 20k people to downtown El Paso over weekend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — WinterFest is an El Paso tradition that has been running for over 30 years. WinterFest began on November 18 and ends on January 1. The weekend of Dec 3 brought over 25,000 people to the Plaza, according to the WinterFest Coordinator, Diana Cepeda. "The...
cbs4local.com
Sentry Insurance opening office in El Paso; expected to bring job opportunities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sentry Insurance will be opening a new office in El Paso and is it expected to create more job opportunities, The Borderplex Alliance announced Tuesday. The office is set to open in early 2023 and will provide support for both personal and commercial lines...
cbs4local.com
City looks to build new dog park in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is considering building a new dog park in central El Paso. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of Tom Lea Lower Park at 1203 Schuster Ave. A design rendering of the park shows fenced-in areas for small...
cbs4local.com
DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
cbs4local.com
Molina Healthcare gives 300 shoes, socks to Horizon City children in Head Start Program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation and Molina Healthcare and Operation Warm hosted a shoe and sock giveaway for children enrolled in the Peter Duarte Head Start Program. The event took place Tuesday at the Peter Duarte Head Start cafeteria in Horizon City at 10 a.m....
cbs4local.com
Rescue Mission of El Paso overcapacity, urges city to grant permission for vacant building
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants continued to spend the night out on the streets as federal agents provisionally released them. Many migrants tried their luck getting into a local shelters but they're over capacity. Migrants made makeshift tents with cardboards and bundled up with blankets and clothes that...
County medical examiner warns of possible phone scam
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Office of the Medical Examiner says it has gotten a high volume of calls from people in the public saying they have missed a call from the county office. County officials say the office will never leave a message or make a call without giving the name of the […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso County commissioners will end migrant center lease to move to bigger location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During an El Paso County Commissioner's meeting on Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to end the lease agreement for the Migrant Support Services Center located near the airport. The Migrant Support Services Center was used to connect sponsored migrants to their families across the country.
cbs4local.com
NMSU hiring 3rd party to investigate response to deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) announced on Tuesday that it will contract an external, third-party investigator to review the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. This announcement came after new details surfaced about their basketball coaches allegedly holding onto...
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
cbs4local.com
51-year-old man dies after getting shot at Desert Lodge Motel in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said a 51-year-old man died after a shooting at the Desert Lodge Motel in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at the motel located at 1900 W. Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old man suffering...
cbs4local.com
Photographer in El Paso hopes to bring water source to Uganda community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photographer in El Paso is using her talent to capture a need in a community in east Africa. Prints up at Joe Vinny & Bronsons cafe in central El Paso brought an interactive experience for folks to learn about a need of clean water in Uganda.
Comments / 1