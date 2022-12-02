Read full article on original website
WSET
Light up the Heart of Virginia: The Harper Family's dazzling & classic display
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Take a stroll down Woodridge Place in Lynchburg and you'll see the glow. That's the glow of thousands of lights hanging high at the Harper's house. "Go big or go home," said Becca Harper, the owner of the home. In fact, Becca and Bailey Harper...
WSET
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
WSET
Community Holiday Light Show returns to Danville's Ballou Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced the return of the Community Holiday Light Show event on the Southside. The event will be held from Dec. 8 through the 23. The group said it is the biggest one yet, with over 40 displays available to see...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Many holiday finds at Woods Farms
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Christmas time at Woods Farms in Franklin County and the crew is still hard at work. “We went from one day processing apples, to the next day, tearing it all apart, putting the wreath machines in and the roping machines in, and the following day we started making wreaths,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.
WSET
Car dealership gives back to Lynchburg children this Christmas
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Carter Myers Automotive is helping give back to children in our area this holiday season. They collected 58 bikes and counting to donate to two organizations. "We put a portion of every car sale towards the purchase of bikes," said Jessica Hicks, a Sales Associate...
WDBJ7.com
Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center. The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry. The...
WSET
Local developer purchases Calvary Baptist Church in Roanoke, plans to redevelop
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A historic sanctuary built in 1925 in Roanoke, Calvary Baptist Church has been sold. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced the sale of Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke that has transferred to a third party for the first time following a century of productive use and service. The congregation itself dates to 1891.
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSET
Foot Problems Plaguing You? Let The Good Feet Store Help
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Good Feet store is designed to help you alleviate pain in your feet. They work with you to find inserts that may help bring you some relief. Emily spoke with a woman who was in a lot of pain before walking into the store and getting help.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
whro.org
On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate
Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
WSET
Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
WBTM
Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock
The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
busytourist.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)
Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
WSET
Win a Gift Worth More Than $700 from Something Else Boutique
Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique has an amazing prize for our Holiday Giveaways. It's worth more than $700. You can enter here. They also have three locations so you can find cute items for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. Emily got to see all the goodies and also found a holiday staple lurking around the shop! Check it out!
WSET
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital recognized as a 'Best Hospital for Maternity Care'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — U.S. News & World Report, a global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals...
visitshenandoah.org
Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie
If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
cardinalnews.org
Virginia is studying whether to open a second inland port. Here’s what inland ports are and why they matter.
Lee Cranford stood on a grassy rise behind his office at the Virginia Inland Port and pivoted slowly, pointing into the near distance toward one massive building after another. Interbake. Sysco. Ferguson. Nature’s Touch. Toray. Axalta. Family Dollar. The companies trade in products as varied as frozen foods and plumbing...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
WSET
Leaders officially commemorate former Pittsylvania Co. Deputy by renaming bridge
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County leaders, community members, and law enforcement representatives gathered for a ceremony to officially rename a bridge in honor of a formal deputy. This bridge is renamed “Deputy Sheriff J. Holland Thomas, Sr. Memorial Bridge,” which crosses U.S. Highway 29 along Chalk Level...
