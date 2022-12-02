ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rustburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Community Holiday Light Show returns to Danville's Ballou Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced the return of the Community Holiday Light Show event on the Southside. The event will be held from Dec. 8 through the 23. The group said it is the biggest one yet, with over 40 displays available to see...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Many holiday finds at Woods Farms

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Christmas time at Woods Farms in Franklin County and the crew is still hard at work. “We went from one day processing apples, to the next day, tearing it all apart, putting the wreath machines in and the roping machines in, and the following day we started making wreaths,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Car dealership gives back to Lynchburg children this Christmas

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Carter Myers Automotive is helping give back to children in our area this holiday season. They collected 58 bikes and counting to donate to two organizations. "We put a portion of every car sale towards the purchase of bikes," said Jessica Hicks, a Sales Associate...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center. The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry. The...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Local developer purchases Calvary Baptist Church in Roanoke, plans to redevelop

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A historic sanctuary built in 1925 in Roanoke, Calvary Baptist Church has been sold. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced the sale of Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke that has transferred to a third party for the first time following a century of productive use and service. The congregation itself dates to 1891.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Foot Problems Plaguing You? Let The Good Feet Store Help

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Good Feet store is designed to help you alleviate pain in your feet. They work with you to find inserts that may help bring you some relief. Emily spoke with a woman who was in a lot of pain before walking into the store and getting help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
ROANOKE, VA
whro.org

On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate

Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSET

Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
RUSTBURG, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock

The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
DANVILLE, VA
busytourist.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)

Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Win a Gift Worth More Than $700 from Something Else Boutique

Forest, VA (WSET) — Something Else Boutique has an amazing prize for our Holiday Giveaways. It's worth more than $700. You can enter here. They also have three locations so you can find cute items for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. Emily got to see all the goodies and also found a holiday staple lurking around the shop! Check it out!
FOREST, VA
visitshenandoah.org

Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie

If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
LEXINGTON, VA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy