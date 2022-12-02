ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Brownsville Herald

Denise Garza wins BISD Place 2 recount by 4,398 votes

Denise Garza won the recount in her Brownsville school board race with Victor Caballero by one vote more than in the canvass after Election Day, and Caballero lost by two votes less, official results from the recount show. Garza received 16,512 votes in the hand tally conducted in the jury...
Valley Morning Star

Longtime candidate faces DWI charge

RAYMONDVILLE — Former three-time state candidate Vanessa Tijerina is facing a drunk driving charge while on probation following several arrests during the last five years. Tijerina was released Wednesday afternoon from the Willacy County Jail after posting $500 bail following her arraignment before Justice of the Peace Rudy Cantu, who had set bond at $5,000, a jail officer said Thursday.
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
Ash Jurberg

Texas Democrat judge says Biden must visit border

It seems even the Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to visit the southern border, saying the crisis will soon become unmanageable. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez (D) appeared on Fox News to ask President Biden to make an urgent visit to the border.
