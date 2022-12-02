Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Garcia maintains lead over Schafranek in U.S. 29th Congressional District race
With 11 of 782 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia has maintained her lead over Republican challenger Robert Schafranek in the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 29. (Community Impact staff) Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia has maintained her lead over Republican challenger Robert Schafranek in the race for U.S....
Denise Garza wins BISD Place 2 recount by 4,398 votes
Denise Garza won the recount in her Brownsville school board race with Victor Caballero by one vote more than in the canvass after Election Day, and Caballero lost by two votes less, official results from the recount show. Garza received 16,512 votes in the hand tally conducted in the jury...
Longtime candidate faces DWI charge
RAYMONDVILLE — Former three-time state candidate Vanessa Tijerina is facing a drunk driving charge while on probation following several arrests during the last five years. Tijerina was released Wednesday afternoon from the Willacy County Jail after posting $500 bail following her arraignment before Justice of the Peace Rudy Cantu, who had set bond at $5,000, a jail officer said Thursday.
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
Texas Democrat judge says Biden must visit border
It seems even the Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to visit the southern border, saying the crisis will soon become unmanageable. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez (D) appeared on Fox News to ask President Biden to make an urgent visit to the border.
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Texas Lt. Governor Patrick upset with large county District Attorneys
The Lieutenant Governor of Texas believes some local prosecutors in the state’s largest cities are being sufficiently aggressive in prosecuting defendants accused of violent crimes. He is calling on state lawmakers to look for ways to re-assign
South Texas county judge again invites Biden to see ‘unmanageable’ situation at border
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has written President Joe Biden and four congressional lawmakers who represent the South Texas border asking for a delay of the repeal of Title 42, which is set to end next month.
Texas Comptroller’s Office turns down tax break application for proposed Stephens County wind farm, possibly killing project
NextEra Energy’s proposed wind farm planned for southeastern Stephens County will not be getting the tax break they applied for under the Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 after the Comptroller’s Office declined to approve the application, according to a letter the local school district received this week. However,...
Texas County Judge Asks Biden to Visit the Southern Border
Hidalgo County Judge Cortez asks President Biden to visit the Texas borderPhoto byTwitter. Hidalgo County is along the southern border of Texas and the judge invited President Joe Biden to visit. Judge Richard F. Cortez doesn’t want Biden to come for a drink or dinner, but the judge wants Biden to come up close and see the issue his county and other border cities are facing with migrants crossing the border.
