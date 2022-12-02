Read full article on original website
Iowa football: 5 biggest transfer portal needs for 2023
Kirk Ferentz doesn’t like to dabble in the transfer portal as much as others. This offseason, however, may be different. Glaring needs litter the Iowa roster — especially on offense. And especially with multiple players transferring out even as a name quarterback arrives. Ferentz and his staff need to find help. And that help is likely to come through the portal. More players are putting their names in each day. It’s a process that keeps coaches and reporters on their toes.
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience
If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
Kirk Ferentz reacts to landing 20th bowl appearance of Iowa tenure
Kirk Ferentz has been the head coach at Iowa since the 1999 season. Though the 2022 season did not go as hoped for the Hawkeyes, Ferentz has still produced an impressively long stretch of sustained success. With the official placement of Iowa in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Ferentz has...
Kirk Ferentz reveals first impressions from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara
Kirk Ferentz talked about what he’s seen from former Michigan QB Cade McNamara. McNamara transferred to Iowa from Ann Arbor recently and is making quite the impression on Ferentz. Ferentz appreciates the deep tradition at Michigan. He was especially impressed with with McNamara’s leadership abilities on and off the...
Murray racks up national, Big Ten honors
(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named the ESPN Men’s National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Murray helped the Hawkeyes to a win over Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, exploding for 31 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four 3-pointers and two blocked shots.
Murphy’s Law: Who’s Iowa’s QB? That’s complicated
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, Iowa’s starting quarterback needed surgery. His back-up entered the transfer portal. Next year’s great hope can’t play yet. And the two back-ups have combined for zero snaps. And that’s just one item from the new college football silly season.
Chris Street’s Parents Remember Son’s Final Game Vs. Duke [WATCH]
The Iowa men's basketball team is getting ready to play the Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. The game will be nationally televised and be played at Madison Square Garden. While none of the current Iowa players were even born when Chris Street played at Iowa, you better believe they all know his name. Street's final game at Iowa was a road game at Duke on January 16th, 1993. Just three days later the Iowa basketball star died on the streets of Iowa City. Chris' parents, Mike and Patty Street, talked with the Des Moines Register about their memories of their son's final game.
Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum
Hawkeyes Have Succeeded Against Top 25 Teams Last 5 Years
Iowa Bowl Game Projections: The final projections following Championship Week
It's the Sunday after Championship Week and we'll find out the College Football Playoff field along with where bowl eligible teams will be playing their final game of the year. Here are where multiple outlets see the Hawkeyes ending up. You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take...
Iowa vs. Kentucky: 5 things to know about the Hawkeyes' Music City Bowl opponent
A trip to the Music City? A chance to write a new tune. Iowa’s season fell short of expectations, but the Hawkeyes could at least end on the right note with a victory in Nashville in the Music City Bowl. For years, fans of college football theoretically have pinned the B1G and SEC against each other to determine which conference reigns supreme.
Iowa guard Clark notches seventh career triple-double in win
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark recorded the seventh triple-double of her college career, setting a Big Ten record, in the Hawkeyes' convincing 102-71 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday afternoon.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
