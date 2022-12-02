ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

johnstonsunrise.net

COLLECTIBLES: The Providence Biltmore: An Icon of Rhode Island History

When you see the Providence skyline, a few buildings stand clustered around Kennedy Plaza and one is none other than the Providence Biltmore, recognizable by the red neon lights blazing against the sky. Since 1922, the Biltmore has shaped the city of Providence; it is now an icon recognizable to generations of Rhode Islanders. I know people whose grandparents were married there, and just last month I had my own wedding afterparty there! In 1977 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and this year the hotel celebrated its 100th birthday with a huge party hosted by the new owners, Graduate Hotels.
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
GoLocalProv

Coffee Exchange Redux – Architecture Critic Morgan

The renovation and reopening of the Coffee Exchange is one of the most heartwarming urban design achievements in Providence in ages. The Coffee Exchange makeover is proof that small ventures can be more meaningful than large and flashy megaprojects. Seemingly modest, the renewal of this Wickenden Street landmark is the kind of significant building block that demonstrates how thoughtful, customer-oriented planning can make a real difference to a neighborhood’s success and self-esteem.
Turnto10.com

PHOTOS: Homemade holiday displays light up 2022

WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — All is merry and bright during the holiday season, as families across the country are decking the halls with their over-the-top homemade displays. Here’s The National Desk's list of some of the best homes in New England, which feature thousands of lights, blow molds, inflatables and more — with many accepting donations for charities across the region.
ecori.org

End of an Era: R.I.’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

TIVERTON, R.I. — After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
ABC6.com

‘Suspicious person’ caught illegally ‘occupying space’ inside residence hall at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A “suspicious person” was arrested over the weekend after illegally “occupying space” inside a residence hall at Brown University. Brian Clark, a spokesperson for the university, told ABC 6 News that a student called Brown’s Department of Public Safety Sunday after they saw the suspicious person in their dorm hall.
whatsupnewp.com

Newport woman appointed to serve as a conservator for a disabled veteran sentenced to jail for stealing the veteran’s federal benefits

BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of North Easton, Mass. was sentenced on Dec. 2, 2022, in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts.
