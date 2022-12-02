Read full article on original website
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
johnstonsunrise.net
COLLECTIBLES: The Providence Biltmore: An Icon of Rhode Island History
When you see the Providence skyline, a few buildings stand clustered around Kennedy Plaza and one is none other than the Providence Biltmore, recognizable by the red neon lights blazing against the sky. Since 1922, the Biltmore has shaped the city of Providence; it is now an icon recognizable to generations of Rhode Islanders. I know people whose grandparents were married there, and just last month I had my own wedding afterparty there! In 1977 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and this year the hotel celebrated its 100th birthday with a huge party hosted by the new owners, Graduate Hotels.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
ecori.org
Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting
A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
GoLocalProv
Coffee Exchange Redux – Architecture Critic Morgan
The renovation and reopening of the Coffee Exchange is one of the most heartwarming urban design achievements in Providence in ages. The Coffee Exchange makeover is proof that small ventures can be more meaningful than large and flashy megaprojects. Seemingly modest, the renewal of this Wickenden Street landmark is the kind of significant building block that demonstrates how thoughtful, customer-oriented planning can make a real difference to a neighborhood’s success and self-esteem.
Turnto10.com
PHOTOS: Homemade holiday displays light up 2022
WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — All is merry and bright during the holiday season, as families across the country are decking the halls with their over-the-top homemade displays. Here’s The National Desk's list of some of the best homes in New England, which feature thousands of lights, blow molds, inflatables and more — with many accepting donations for charities across the region.
Lifespan, Care New England lost over $100 million combined this year
Newly released annual reports reveal Rhode Island's two largest hospital groups are struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic.
See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island. Walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades, Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of Christmas...
RI fire marshal gives tips for preventing fires this winter
He said building fires become more common as the weather gets colder.
nrinow.news
Burrillville native, N.S. resident, to compete on Jeopardy! Tuesday night
That answer – in the form of a question, of course – would be fitting for one athletic trainer who grew up in Burrillville and will appear on a popular game show this week. Mello will be among the contestants on Jeopardy! when it airs on Tuesday, Dec....
ecori.org
End of an Era: R.I.’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
TIVERTON, R.I. — After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
The Totally True Tiverton Dunkin’ Caper, a Case of Little Cents
My paycheck does not contribute to the success of Dunkin' or Starbucks, even though I have an iced coffee occasionally on the weekend, particularly if my wife and I head off for a Sunday afternoon adventure somewhere. I will even sip a cold brew during my radio program from time...
rinewstoday.com
$1.44M given to agency to run homeless program, then state evicts them – Richard Asinof
Despite a crisis in homelessness and a desperate need for expanded mental health services, the state evicts a community agency. The eviction letter sent to Community Care Alliance, asking them to vacate 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket. A professor of American musical blues and heart ache, Tom Waits, once penned...
ABC6.com
Amputee calls for kindness after alleged discrimination at Cranston nail salon
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — “She doesn’t have two hands, she doesn’t qualify for the $45 requirement.” That’s what 22-year-old Sofia said she was told after getting denied having her reward card stamped at Diva Nails Salon in Cranston Monday. Sofia has been an amputee...
ABC6.com
‘Suspicious person’ caught illegally ‘occupying space’ inside residence hall at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A “suspicious person” was arrested over the weekend after illegally “occupying space” inside a residence hall at Brown University. Brian Clark, a spokesperson for the university, told ABC 6 News that a student called Brown’s Department of Public Safety Sunday after they saw the suspicious person in their dorm hall.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: “No path to get help just crushes people” – Rev. Duane Clinker
A personal statement from Rev. Duane Clinker, Mathewson Street Church, Providence on the homelessness issue in Rhode Island:. The Governor continues to announce incremental improvements in emergency shelter beds in ways which are becoming a kind of torture for the unhoused outside. People are desperate for shelter and for some...
ecori.org
Indigenous Artifacts Found in South Kingstown Park Delay Controversial Land Swap
WAKEFIELD, R.I. — An expansion plan by South County Health that includes a land swap with the town of South Kingstown and the paving of most of a park is on hold, largely because of an archaeological survey that revealed Native American artifacts on the property. At just 7.2...
rinewstoday.com
Floating. Flying. Foiling. REGENT flying ferries. Quonset event TODAY – updated
Quonset-based startup, REGENT Craft, has been working on developing electric “flying boats” – or seagliders – as aerial ferries to transport people between coastal communities. The flying takes place just above water levels. The hope is these aerial ferries could transform travel in coastal communities. Using...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport woman appointed to serve as a conservator for a disabled veteran sentenced to jail for stealing the veteran’s federal benefits
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of North Easton, Mass. was sentenced on Dec. 2, 2022, in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: Providence Was a Clue on Last Night’s Jeopardy—That No One Got
It was a clue for the category "State Capitals." "The Renaissance City & PVD." The answer, of course, was Providence. None of the contestants, however, knew the answer. Rhode Island does have a rich history of contestants on the quiz show. As GoLocal reported in 2021:. After 38 consecutive game-wins,...
Mass. leaders hold ribbon-cutting at new Freetown MBTA station
Southern New Englanders will soon be able to take the train to Boston from a station close to home.
