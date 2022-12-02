When you see the Providence skyline, a few buildings stand clustered around Kennedy Plaza and one is none other than the Providence Biltmore, recognizable by the red neon lights blazing against the sky. Since 1922, the Biltmore has shaped the city of Providence; it is now an icon recognizable to generations of Rhode Islanders. I know people whose grandparents were married there, and just last month I had my own wedding afterparty there! In 1977 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and this year the hotel celebrated its 100th birthday with a huge party hosted by the new owners, Graduate Hotels.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 3 HOURS AGO