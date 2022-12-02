Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Eggs were stolen from Dollar General. Value of $4.70. 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1600 block of East CR 200N, Warsaw. An iPhone was stolen....
Raymond H. Grubbs — PENDING
Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, Claypool (Beaver Dam Lake), died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Arrangements are currently pending at King Memorial Home, Mentone,.
Police already using revamped radio system in Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s multi-million dollar upgrade to its emergency radio system is coming on line. Kosciusko County Commissioner Cary Groninger said Monday night that police began using the system a few days ago and that fire departments will make the change in another few few days. Groninger...
Judith Middleton
Judith E. (Plotner) Middleton, 80, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Judy was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Warsaw, and graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’60. On June 30, 1962, Judy married Richard Plotner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009. Judy later married Roger Middleton on July 23, 2016, and he also preceded her in death on May 21, 2022. Family was the most important aspect of Judy’s life; she was a homemaker and absolutely devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of First Christian Church of Warsaw and she enjoyed word search puzzles, crafts and caring for her cat, Lily. Judy was known as a people-person, and she liked playing bingo and visiting with friends at the Warsaw Senior Center.
Evan M. Duncan
Evan M. Duncan, 23, Warsaw, died 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. He was born Dec. 11, 1998. Surviving are his father, Earl (Paula) Duncan, Avilla; mother, Vicki (Norman) Stroup, Millbrook, Ala.; siblings, Tiffany Duncan, Elaina (John) Richardson, Michigan City, Aaron (Alayna) Duncan, Goshen and Julianna (Caleb) Stahlman, Ellsinore, Missouri; and grandmothers, Janice Duncan, Collinsville, Va. and Caroline Mayberry, Millbrook, Ala.
Bill Caudill — PENDING
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Commissioners Hear About Appreciation Initiative For First Responders
WARSAW — An effort is ongoing in Kosciusko County to support first responders. At their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Kosciusko County Commissioners heard about the Live Well Kosciusko initiative, K-County First, from Live Well President and CEO Lisa Harman, and former Kosciusko Leadership Academy cadet Lois Borkholder. It was previously presented at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Dec. 2.
Larry Evans — PENDING
Larry Evans, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
Teresa Anne Rhoades
Teresa A. Rhoades, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Teresa was born June 26, 1961, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Herbert J. and Rose Lee (Hale) Mann. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’79 and went on to earn her degree from Manchester College. Teresa was devoted to Scouting, having served as a Boy Scout den leader and pack leader and also as camp director for Rising Arrow Cub Scout Camp. She earned her Wood Badge certification, an advanced national leadership course available only to Scouting professionals, serving with the “Owl” patrol. Teresa attended First Free Will Baptist Church of Kosciusko County and volunteered with the Nation Guard’s Soldier & Family Readiness Center. She had just recently retired from the offices at Zimmer Biomet.
Silver Alert Issued For Columbia City Man
COLUMBIA CITY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Columbia City man. The Columbia City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Martin John Barry. He is a 69-year-old white male who is 6 feet tall, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes....
City Council Endorses MOU With County For $500K
WARSAW — The city of Warsaw is providing $500,000 to Kosciusko County by Dec. 31 for the county’s public safety communications project from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act fund. While the Warsaw Common Council previously approved ARPA funds for the project, they unanimously endorsed a memorandum...
Dessie J. Arnold
Dessie J. Arnold, 70, Columbia City, died at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 14, 1952. On April 14, 1982, Dessie married Rich Dunbar; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her brother John (Nicole) Arnold, Carmel. DeMoney-Grimes...
Debra Collier’s School Of Dance Joins With The Beaman Home
WARSAW — Debra Collier’s School of Dance in Warsaw recently held its annual food and toy drive. The studio collected numerous items to be distributed throughout the community by The Beaman Home. “Each season it is wonderful to see the outpouring of support and generosity from our students...
Edwin Rollins
Edwin “Eddie” Lee Rollins, 75, formerly of Churubusco, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Dec. 27, 1946. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is in charge of arrangements.
Warsaw’s Bill Cook Named Kosciusko Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — William “Bill” Cook is the December Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Cook, of Warsaw, who served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was recognized during the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell presented Cook with a certificate and read biographical information on him.
INDOT to hold public input meetings about U.S. 30 development
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is inviting the public to attend meetings concerning the future of the U.S. 30 corridor. INDOT says the ProPEL U.S. 30 East team encourages the public to learn more about the Planning & Environmental Linkages (PEL) study that is offering solutions for U.S. 30 development and remodeling in affected counties, including Allen, Whitley, and Kosciusko.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
W.R. Hall Has Ribbon-Cutting For New Location
WINONA LAKE — Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Monday for W.R. Hall Insurance. The ribbon-cutting was to celebrate W.R. Hall Insurance relocating to 2426 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake, from its Mariners Drive, Warsaw, location. Mike Hall, president of W.R. Hall, said the insurance company didn’t own...
Clifford Clark
Clifford Clark, 74, Wabash, died at 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He is survived by two sons, Clifford (Cathy) Clark, North Manchester and Steven (Deena) Clark, Wabash; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; his sister, Alberta Griffey, Wabash; and his brother James Clark, Pikeville, Ky.
