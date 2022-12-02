ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

beavercountyradio.com

The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.

His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday Afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Beaver County Catholic Parishes To Merge

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that two Beaver County Parishes will merge to form one new larger one. Saint Blaise which is currently home to worshipers from Midland and Saint Monica that covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington will merge to form a new parish known as the St. Augustine Parish on January 2 of next year. The reason for the merger was to make resources easier for both parishes.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Fire Crews Called to 11th Avenue in New Brighton Sunday Night

(New Brighton, Pa.) Beaver County Radio’s Keith Walsh is reporting that fire crews were called to a New Brighton home in the 400 block of 11th Ave. shortly after 10:30PM last night. There is no word on what caused the fire. Walsh said that he spoke with a neighbor...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Lovi Road Slide Repair Starts Tuesday in New Sewickley Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Lovi Road (Route 2004) in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, will begin Tuesday, December 6 weather permitting. Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Lovi Road between Freedom Crider Road and Blackswoods...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Boil Water Advisory Continues in Conway

(Conway, Pa.) The Boil Water Advisory that was issued for Conway Borough on Friday December 2, 2022 is still in affect as of late Monday morning. On Friday Conway Borough Council Spokesperson Patty Then issued a statement stating that Conway citizens are under a Boil Water Advisory due to water testing over the next few days. Those with questions are asked to call Councilwoman Patty Then at (724) 312-6660. Stay tuned to Beaver County Radio for further updates on this developing story.
CONWAY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

McKees Rocks Bridge Lane Restrictions Tuesday in McKees Rocks

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 3014 (McKees Rocks Bridge) in McKees Rocks Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday, December 6 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the McKees Rocks Bridge at the Helen Street on- and off-ramps as needed from...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died in Chippewa Township Fire

(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabuaer has identified the victim of a fire that occurred Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night in Chippewa Township. Gabauer said via release that 67-year-old Rebecca Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at 100 Woodland Road in the township. When first responders arrived they found Crawford unresponsive in the home that suffered severe damage from the fire. Gabauer said the cause and manner of Crawford’s death is still under investigation.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hough Named To New Brighton School Board, Underwood Officially Resigns

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The year will be new come January 1, but most of the New Brighton School Board members and tasks to complete will remain the same. Keyword: most. The final meetings of the year for the board took place on Monday, starting with the annual year-end reorganization...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

6th Annual Rochester Christmas Carol Sing & Light Up Night Brings The Joy Of The Season To Beaver County

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photos by Matt Drzik & Daniel Campbell) How can an event that took place last year be happening for the first time in three years?. Well, after a year of absence and another outdoors, the 6th Annual Rochester Christmas Carol Sing & Light Up Night returned to the indoor confines of Rochester Area High School, who hosted and organized the event along with the Beaver Valley Choral Society. The event was co-sponsored by the RASD, Rome Monument, and the Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

US Labor Department Finds Child Labor Violations By Operator of 13 Greater Pittsburgh McDonald’s

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers at 13 McDonald’s locations in the greater Pittsburgh area operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted...
PITTSBURGH, PA

