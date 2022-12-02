Read full article on original website
Why Hedera [HBAR] remains a long-term bet as per this executive and these metrics
Hedera exec expressed optimism about the network’s future. HBAR’s short-term performance may remain in limbo despite more favorable long-term outlook. Hedera [HBAR] delivered a rather unenthusiastic performance in the second half of 2022, so much that it shattered any expectations of short-term upside. While this might be discouraging for HBAR holders, the latest update still supported a favorable long-term outlook.
Solana gains nearly 6% in two days, but is a bullish break around the corner
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The higher timeframe market structure remained bearish. The short-term charts showed bullish momentum- but can this break the previous downtrend?. Bitcoin was back at an area of resistance that...
Going short on SOL? You may want to consider what is at ‘stake’
Solana’s transaction fees declined along with its development activity. Solana’s transaction fees declined over the past year, according to new data by token terminal. Reportedly, after the FTX collapse, $946.66k was collected in fees over the past 30 days. Out of this, $473.33k was paid to SOL stakers, a number that declined by 41.3% over the last year.
Here’s what to expect from Solana [SOL] in the last weeks of 2022
Solana [SOL] has been witnessing a decline in several aspects for quite a few weeks. DeFiLlama’s data revealed that over the last week, Solana’s total value locked went down, which was a negative signal for the network. Nonetheless, SOL was showing signs of price recovery. As per CoinMarketCap,...
Buterin’s one-stop solution to survive in the crypto market is all you need to know
Vitalik Buterin prioritizes technology over price watching to have a long run in the crypto market. Crypto market has lost at least $2.9 billion to crypto scams in 2022. The Ethereum [ETH] co-founder Vitalik Buterin advised weary crypto investors to focus on technology instead of price watching and trading. Buterin shared this advice with a crypto investor named CoinMamba on Twitter who expressed his disappointment with scammers and fraudsters in the cryptocurrency industry.
BNB Chain crosses major dApp milestone; will this popularity help BNB’s next rally
BNB Chain’s dApps performed well in the current market, with PancakeSwap capitalizing on the World Cup hype. However, BNB’s volume and velocity depreciated over the last month. BNB Chain’s dApps grew over different sectors over the last week. According to a tweet posted by BNB Chain’s official account...
ApeCoin hits $20 million as staking goes live; but what’s at ‘stake’ for APE here
ApeCoin officially began the staking on its network and it only took a few hours to hit $20 million. APE ‘s NVT showed that circulation outpaced the network value. Blockchain development firm, HorizenLabs, announced that the long-awaited ApeCoin [APE] staking was finally live. According to the update, the pre-commitment period had begun.
1INCH, its latest unlock, and why holders have the fear of history repeating itself
1INCH is set to unlock 14.81$ of 1INCH’s total supply by the end of the year. Negative sentiment trails the token as holders begin to sell off their holdings. Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch set to unlock 222,187,500 1INCH tokens worth $108,551,481 by the end of the year, data from Token Unlocks revealed.
Uniswap [UNI] community remains at crossroads despite 314x potential
Uniswap’s fee switch could set off a valuation hike and revenue increase as per a blockchain analyst. Irrespective of the development, the protocol’s TVL was stagnant. Almost six months after Uniswap’s [UNI] suggestion for a “fee switch,” the community will finally get to vote for it. However, there have been new revelations about what could happen to Uniswap if the protocol charge was finally implemented.
Litecoin, its growing mining difficulty, and why it could go against LTC’s price action
Litecoin mining difficulty continues to increase, potentially risking miner profitability. Litecoin’s upside was experiencing slow momentum at press time. Litecoin [LTC] demonstrated positive growth in multiple facets over the last few weeks. Those areas included its hash rate and price. The network’s latest announcement confirmed that mining difficulty also went up and here’s why that might spoil the party.
AXS grows by 20% in 24 hours; are holders looking at a brighter future
Axie Infinity commenced its plans to achieve a progressive decentralization continuum. On 5 November, play-to-earn GameFi project Axie Infinity [AXS] announced its plans for the progressive decentralization of its gaming universe. This caused the value of its soon-to-be governance token AXS to rally by 20% in the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
Chainlink [LINK] could see some bearish pressure if these signs come into play
What to expect for LINK once Chainlink staking V0.1 goes live. LINK’s price action shows resilience against the downside but could change in the days to come. The Chainlink network just entered another critical week that will be marked by a major development. Chainlink Staking v0.1 is expected to go live this week. According to the latest update from Chainlink, staking will be a major step for the network. This is because it will facilitate more security for the network’s oracle infrastructure.
Gridex Protocol brings Order books on Ethereum
The Gridex Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial trading protocol consisting of a set of persistent, non-upgradable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike the current mainstream decentralized exchanges based on the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, Gridex is based on order books. With the novel Grid Maker Order Book...
Ethereum may consider DAO stablecoins for the future as ETH slides
Ethereum considered DAO-backed stablecoins as part of its future plans. ETH progressed towards strong buying momentum even though sell pressure thrived. Ethereum’s [ETH] co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, said in his 5 December blog post that DAO stablecoins could be integral to the project’s future. The crypto bigwig noted that the ability of these coins to allow collateralization makes them the most qualified.
Polkadot’s [DOT] weekly roundup has these interesting insights for its traders
DOT again topped the list of projects by average development activity. Polkadot [DOT] recently uploaded its weekly roundup, wherein it mentioned all the important developments that occurred in Polkadot’s parachain teams, ecosystem projects, and infrastructure providers. The most notable updates included AjunaNetwork’s first collectible NFT game and Awesome Ajuna...
All you need to know about Aave’s V3 rollout and what the future holds for AAVE
AAVE witnesses some demand from top whales in anticipation of the rollout. The Aave Protocol and its community are currently preparing for the rollout of the Aave Protocol V3. The latter will particularly target the Ethereum [ETH] market, where it might be a big deal. A recent update by Aave’s founder, Stani Kulechov, revealed why the rollout is of great significance.
Multi-chain wallet BitKeep has officially connected to WalletConnect 2.0
The Web 3.0 communication protocol WalletConnect has connected to the multi-chain wallet BitKeep, regarding BitKeep as a vital part of the “Wallet + DApp” ecosystem. Users can smoothly experience BitKeep wallet with WalletConnect by scanning the QR code on browsers or jumping to the APP through Deep Link to safely interact with all integrated DApps.
Cardano: Reasons ADA may have to do more than just fend off the winter bears
Cardano continued to build on its network despite the bear market. It witnessed growth in the NFT and DeFi space; revenue collected by Cardano decline. A 4 December tweet by IOHK stated that 108 projects had been launched on the Cardano network over the past week. Furthermore, the number of projects in development also witnessed a rise.
Orbeon Protocol is giving away 50K to celebrate the success of the ORBN Presale
Newcomer in the crypto space, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is giving away $50,000 in ORBN tokens to one of its lucky early-stage investors. Orbeon Protocol has captured investor attention across the crypto market, as analysts predict the token to surge by over 6000% to over $0.24 before the end of the year.
Polygon crosses Ethereum in this metric: Will MATIC respond positively
Polygon’s NFT space witnessed growth over the last week, along with active users. Exchange reserves fell, but MATIC’s MVRV Ratio looked troublesome. Sandeep Nainwal, the co-founder of Polygon [MATIC], tweeted about the blockchain’s new achievement on 4 December. Polygon’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth as Reddit minted over 250k “avatars” in a single day.
