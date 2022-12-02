ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Notes From the Trail: New Targets Emerging, RB Intel

By Connor Jackson
Here are some of the latest developments in UGA recruiting.

UGA has a pretty significant game to prepare for this Saturday, but that hasn't stopped the staff from getting some work done on the recruiting trail. Over the last few weeks, UGA has been sending out offers left and right and identifying new targets.

The 2023 class is starting to come together as well, as some dominoes will begin to fall for UGA over the next few weeks.

Here, we present you with some new targets to track and take a look at some recent developments in UGAs push for a 2nd 2023 RB commit.

Emerging Targets

2023 RB Kyron Jones - Charlotte Christian (Nc.)

Jones committed to NC State last month, but he has become one of the more highly sought-after players in the country since then. UGA offered on November 5th, followed by Michigan State and Nebraska. Miami offered in September and remains in the picture today.

Dawgs Daily spoke with Jones on Wednesday, he confirmed he's been in heavy contact with Georgia to potentially play both running back and defensive back. He's an ELITE track athlete, a box that Georgia requires to be checked nowadays.

Jones is an elite two-way player, and it seems like UGA could be recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball. With a decision looming from Daniel Harris, UGA is doing its due diligence and keeping tabs on Jones. Jones is still committed to NC State, but he is hearing out the Dawgs and other programs.

2024 ATH Mello Jones - Swainsboro (Ga.)

Jones has gone from an under-the-radar prospect on the trail to a national commodity in just a short amount of time. UGA offered on the 18th, then Alabama extended an offer on the 22nd. He has numerous other SEC offers as well. Jones is a 6'1 180 freak athlete that can play both ways and will receive a huge rankings boost coming soon.

After speaking with Jones, I got a strong UGA vibe. He was extremely excited about the offer and had a lot of good things to say about the Dawgs. He also has family ties to Kirby Smart. However, there will be some competition as long as Alabama is in the picture. Expect him to add some more offers here soon.

2025 WR CJ Wiley - Alpharetta (Ga.)

Wiley has made a couple of stops in Athens over the course of his recruitment, and he left this past weekend with an offer to UGA. He also holds offers from schools like Florida State, Miami, and Georgia Tech. Wiley is a massive WR target at 6'4 200 and is thought to have an extremely high ceiling.

UGA has also offered Ethan Barbour, a 2025 TE at Alpharetta. Both are extremely talented players, so maybe UGA could get them in a package deal once the 2025 class rolls around. Wiley's father, Chuck, played at LSU and was a six-year veteran in the NFL.

RB Intel

If you have been following along, UGAs pursuit for a second RB to pair with Roderick Robinson II has been and will continue to be one of the biggest storylines in UGAs 2023 class. Justice Haynes, a five-star Alabama commit and UGA legacy continues to be the top guy for UGA at the position. His verbal to Alabama is still strong, but UGA will work this one as hard as possible until the end.

Jeremiah Cobb, a four-star Auburn commit, has seemingly been the number 2 option for the Dawgs. However, recent intel suggests that the UGA steam has cooled off, and he is locked in with the Tigers. Auburn's recent hiring of Hugh Freeze hasn't hurt Auburn's chances of keeping him in the class, but the difference maker is Cadillac Williams staying on Auburn's staff. As we have reported, as long as Williams was on the plains, people close to Auburn were confident in their chances of keeping Cobb on board.

With under a month until signing day, UGA could continue to push for Cobb, or they could draw their attention to other prospects. Jamarion Wilcox, Jordan Louie, and maybe even Kyron Jones could be the guys UGA picks things up with. There is also the chance that UGA utilizes the portal.

