University of Florida
A Part-Time and New Resident’s Guide to Gardening in Central Florida
The land of abundant sunshine and a more varied climate than you may think. From the occasional near freezing temperatures every few winters to summers full of heat, humidity, and rainstorms, Florida is quite a unique place. With such variety, a few tips will help get you started and ensure a successful garden or landscape in Central Florida.
Conserve Water In and Outside the Home
Did you know the average Florida household uses over 130 gallons of water per day? This high-water use comes at a price, but conserving water will make sure we have plenty of water in the future. Give the following tips a try and watch your water usage shrink!. Water-efficient appliances,...
