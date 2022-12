Longtime Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) supporter and former Colorado Springs resident Lee Milner died Dec. 4 in Washington state after a battle with cancer. Milner, 75, served on the TOPS working committee for many terms and advocated for the local trails, open space and parks system even after he moved to Bellingham, Washington, about two or three years ago for his wife's health.

