The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry on Thursday, December 1, 2022. “There is something for everyone here at every price point with our new men’s section, purses, and jewelry. If a little kid wanted to come in and buy something for their Mom or Dad, they could afford it. Some items are as low as 25 dollars, said Peggy Parker, owner of PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO