Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was injured when a pickup ran into the side of a Shreveport medical clinic. It happened about 10:27 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) in the 3500 block of Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The truck was traveling north on Youree Drive when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Downs welcomes new restaurant

The Inside Rail Sportsbook Bar & Grill is officially open for business inside of Louisiana Downs Racetrack & Casino in Bossier City. On Tuesday, December 7, 2022, Louisiana Downs staff members, community partners, along with local and state leaders, gathered inside at Louisiana Downs Racetrack & Casino to welcome the new restaurant with a ribbon cutting.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD Activity Report; Annual Awards Given

December 4, 2022 - The week of November 27th through December 3rd was a jam-packed one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 7 separate call-outs and the annual JVFD Christmas Banquet. Here's a summary of the week's events. Starting off with Monday morning, there was a call regarding a...
JOAQUIN, TX
KSLA

Bossier City Police Dept. actively recruiting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is hosting a job fair to gain new recruits. Do you think you could protect and serve your country well? If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the time to submit your application to become a member of the Bossier City Police Department.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

New HVAC regulations for the ArkLaTex start Jan. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. - Every six years the Department of Energy re-evaluates energy consumption and starting Jan. 1 there are new changes to be aware of. These regulation changes are made when the Department of Energy evaluates energy efficiency, available technology, and economic impacts. The Southeast region which includes the entire...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hustler Hollywood officially opens for business after much drama

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After much debate and drama, Hustler Hollywood has finally opened its doors to the public. The new store is located at 6109 Financial Plaza in Shreveport. This is the company’s 47th store in the U.S., and the third store in the State of Louisiana. The first store opened in 1998.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arizonasuntimes.com

Teacher Posts That Confusing Students About Gender Identity Is Enjoyable

A Louisiana elementary music teacher posted to social media that confusing young students about gender identity and “ignoring” their questions is enjoyable. Blaine Banghart, a teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport, part of the Caddo Parish Public Schools, explained in a Facebook post that it has been enjoyable to confuse young students about gender identity purposefully, Fox News reported.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry on Thursday, December 1, 2022. “There is something for everyone here at every price point with our new men’s section, purses, and jewelry. If a little kid wanted to come in and buy something for their Mom or Dad, they could afford it. Some items are as low as 25 dollars, said Peggy Parker, owner of PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Swearing-in ceremony for newly hired deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for two new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team. The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Lavelle Mitchell and Amber Billings. took place in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

LeVette Fuller announces endorsement in District B runoff election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport District B Councilwoman and former mayoral candidate LeVette Fuller has now indicated who she’s supporting for the District B seat. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Fuller announced she’s endorsing businessman and Highland resident Gary Brooks in the runoff election Dec. 10. “I’m enthusiastically...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Jim Taliaferro announces endorsements for upcoming runoff election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman-Elect Jim Taliaferro announced his endorsement for Tom Arceneaux and Tony Nations on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arceneaux is running for mayor of Shreveport against Senator Greg Tarver, while Nations is running for District E representative against incumbent Alan Jackson. Taliaferro released the following statement:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bowman, Henderson in runoff for City Council District G seat

SHREVEPORT, La. - Another opportunity to have your voice heard in Shreveport city government is coming up Saturday. One of the races on the ballot in Shreveport is a runoff in District G. It covers the western most part of the Shreveport city limits. The runoff election will be between...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

2 Shreveport restaurants listed as top 10 and all of Louisiana

2 Shreveport restaurants were listed on the top 10 list for best mom and pop restaurants in Louisiana!. Cat daddy‘s old school Café and Eddies, seafood and soul. Food restaurant are two of the best restaurants Louisiana has to offer!. if you remember… Eddie’s was featured just this...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Salvation Army struggling to find volunteers for Angel Tree Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is still in need of help from volunteers from the community for its Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree Program helps to provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an angel, their Christmas list is shared with donors in the community who will purchase the gift(s).
SHREVEPORT, LA

