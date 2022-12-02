Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
KSLA
Shreveport nonprofits partner to provide men with free suits & job opportunities
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two nonprofits, Suits for Saints and Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier, partnered up on Friday, Dec. 3 to help people look and feel good. The organizations gave out suits, ties and dress shirts to men of all ages at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. “I looked in the...
ktalnews.com
7 NWLA schools recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campuses in reading and math
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized 41 schools from 21 parishes as Louisiana Comeback Campuses, including seven in NWLA. In a release, the LDOE said these schools had exceeded pre-pandemic levels in reading and math. This comes amid challenges due to the pandemic...
KSLA
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was injured when a pickup ran into the side of a Shreveport medical clinic. It happened about 10:27 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) in the 3500 block of Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The truck was traveling north on Youree Drive when...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Downs welcomes new restaurant
The Inside Rail Sportsbook Bar & Grill is officially open for business inside of Louisiana Downs Racetrack & Casino in Bossier City. On Tuesday, December 7, 2022, Louisiana Downs staff members, community partners, along with local and state leaders, gathered inside at Louisiana Downs Racetrack & Casino to welcome the new restaurant with a ribbon cutting.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Activity Report; Annual Awards Given
December 4, 2022 - The week of November 27th through December 3rd was a jam-packed one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 7 separate call-outs and the annual JVFD Christmas Banquet. Here's a summary of the week's events. Starting off with Monday morning, there was a call regarding a...
KSLA
Bossier City Police Dept. actively recruiting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is hosting a job fair to gain new recruits. Do you think you could protect and serve your country well? If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the time to submit your application to become a member of the Bossier City Police Department.
KSLA
KSLA CAFÉ: Brothers honoring father’s legacy by reopening music school in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two brothers are continuing their father’s legacy in Shreveport by opening their own music school. Pastor Alan Taylor and William Taylor will officially open Taylor’s School of Music on Jan. 9, 2023. Classes will be held Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.
KTBS
New HVAC regulations for the ArkLaTex start Jan. 1
SHREVEPORT, La. - Every six years the Department of Energy re-evaluates energy consumption and starting Jan. 1 there are new changes to be aware of. These regulation changes are made when the Department of Energy evaluates energy efficiency, available technology, and economic impacts. The Southeast region which includes the entire...
KSLA
Hustler Hollywood officially opens for business after much drama
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After much debate and drama, Hustler Hollywood has finally opened its doors to the public. The new store is located at 6109 Financial Plaza in Shreveport. This is the company’s 47th store in the U.S., and the third store in the State of Louisiana. The first store opened in 1998.
arizonasuntimes.com
Teacher Posts That Confusing Students About Gender Identity Is Enjoyable
A Louisiana elementary music teacher posted to social media that confusing young students about gender identity and “ignoring” their questions is enjoyable. Blaine Banghart, a teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport, part of the Caddo Parish Public Schools, explained in a Facebook post that it has been enjoyable to confuse young students about gender identity purposefully, Fox News reported.
bossierpress.com
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry on Thursday, December 1, 2022. “There is something for everyone here at every price point with our new men’s section, purses, and jewelry. If a little kid wanted to come in and buy something for their Mom or Dad, they could afford it. Some items are as low as 25 dollars, said Peggy Parker, owner of PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry.
KSLA
Landry Anglin’s memory honored during Angel of Hope candlelighting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You may remember the name Landry Anglin. Her death shocked the Shreveport community when she was struck by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout in May. Seven months later, family members, friends and other loved ones — while still in despair — gathered to...
bossierpress.com
Swearing-in ceremony for newly hired deputies
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for two new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team. The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Lavelle Mitchell and Amber Billings. took place in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse...
KSLA
LeVette Fuller announces endorsement in District B runoff election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport District B Councilwoman and former mayoral candidate LeVette Fuller has now indicated who she’s supporting for the District B seat. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Fuller announced she’s endorsing businessman and Highland resident Gary Brooks in the runoff election Dec. 10. “I’m enthusiastically...
KSLA
Jim Taliaferro announces endorsements for upcoming runoff election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Councilman-Elect Jim Taliaferro announced his endorsement for Tom Arceneaux and Tony Nations on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Arceneaux is running for mayor of Shreveport against Senator Greg Tarver, while Nations is running for District E representative against incumbent Alan Jackson. Taliaferro released the following statement:
KTBS
Bowman, Henderson in runoff for City Council District G seat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another opportunity to have your voice heard in Shreveport city government is coming up Saturday. One of the races on the ballot in Shreveport is a runoff in District G. It covers the western most part of the Shreveport city limits. The runoff election will be between...
KSLA
People using diabetic medicine for weight loss said to be cause of shortage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A popular social media trend is said to be the cause of a diabetes medication shortage. People who don’t suffer from diabetes or obesity have been using Ozempic for weight loss. The effects of the medicine have been trending on social media platforms like TikTok.
magic1029fm.com
2 Shreveport restaurants listed as top 10 and all of Louisiana
2 Shreveport restaurants were listed on the top 10 list for best mom and pop restaurants in Louisiana!. Cat daddy‘s old school Café and Eddies, seafood and soul. Food restaurant are two of the best restaurants Louisiana has to offer!. if you remember… Eddie’s was featured just this...
KSLA
Salvation Army struggling to find volunteers for Angel Tree Program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is still in need of help from volunteers from the community for its Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree Program helps to provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an angel, their Christmas list is shared with donors in the community who will purchase the gift(s).
Comments / 2