ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

‘Indiana Jones’ trailer drops; Harrison Ford is ‘de-aged’ in some scenes

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MI6S_0jVDpaQX00

A trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was released Friday and it may give fans of the series pause as the movie’s star, Harrison Ford, gets a digital “de-aging.”

The latest — and according to Ford, the final — movie in the series is set in 1969, and features a flashback to the character’s past in the 1940s.

Ford, who is 80, told Empire magazine about the de-aging treatment for the flashback sequence, and a snippet is included in the trailer.

In the trailer, you see Indy teaching in New York City years after the setting of the first movie “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”. His friend Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) shows up and tries to convince him to join him in another adventure.

“Those days have come and gone,” Ford’s character says. “Perhaps,” Sallah says. “Perhaps not.”

The movie is set to be released in June 2023.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Complex

Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’

The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role

Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
defpen

Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer

It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
Collider

'1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

The Dutton Family was first introduced to the audience in the show Yellowstone and since then the series has made a home in people’s hearts and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan seems to be unstoppable. The journey to Yellowstone's premiere wasn’t easy, and the popular TV series was rejected several times before it found a home with the Paramount Network. What makes Yellowstone stand out is its phenomenal blend of Western elements with drama, even drawing comparisons to The Sopranos in its idea and scope. Sheridan, the prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, created Paramount's blockbuster hit and has continued to shape the world of the Duttons ever since. Sheridan just extended his multi-year contract with the studio and currently has nine series airing or in development and one of them is the newest prequel, formerly titled 1932 but now renamed 1923.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
toofab.com

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Reveals New Threat to the Autobots

"You've never faced anything like this" The shape-shifting Transformers are back ... and facing off against a whole new threat. The first trailer for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" dropped online Thursday, after its big debut at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil this morning. "Returning to the action and...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer

The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket

Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
Distractify

Fan Reaction to CGI in the New 'Indiana Jones' Is Divisive, to Say the Least

Whether people like it or not, moviegoers now live in an age where nostalgia and established franchises rule the box office. It's easier for folks to get excited about a sequel or the return of a classic character than it is for a new name to try and stake its claim on an opening weekend. And even then, nostalgic remakes or sequels tend to skirt the line between love letters to a franchise or shameless cash grabs capitalizing on a brand. Fans will typically be divided over a new nostalgic film.
Collider

Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP

Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
The Ringer

The New Indiana Jones Trailer, ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,’ and ‘1899’

Chris and Andy hit on some news and notes, like the new Indiana Jones movie trailer dropping, Mandalorian Season 3 getting a premiere date, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starting a production company (1:00). Then, they talk about the latest episode of Fleishman Is in Trouble (30:15) before talking about the first two episodes of 1899 (40:58).
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy