Cedarburg, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's hidden treasures; author explores iconic neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE - Get ready to explore iconic Milwaukee neighborhoods with the help of a new book from a local author. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward getting ready to search for some of the city’s hidden treasures with the author of "Milwaukee Scavenger." Scavenger hunt in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI

December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
GERMANTOWN, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek semi, utility truck crash, We Energies' worker to the rescue

OAK CREEK, Wis. - When a We Energies' worker heard a loud crash in Oak Creek, he didn't hesitate to help even before police and paramedics arrived. Craig Walter is quick to admit his dad always taught him to help others in need, so when the opportunity came before him in November in Oak Creek, he jumped right in to care for strangers.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try

MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet

If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha South Cookie Walk parade memorial fundraiser

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha South High School's Cookie Walk fundraiser is an annual event, but their efforts this year hit much closer to home. During the Cookie Walk, families stop by the cafeteria and purchase a variety of cookies that have been donated by Waukesha families and businesses. Usually, it is a fundraiser for the Waukesha South High School Band Boosters.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade memorial donations stall

Donations have slowed for Waukesha’s permanent parade memorial. The chairman of the commission said it’s now unlikely the memorial will be dedicated by the second anniversary of the attack.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire near 37th and Mount Vernon

MILWAUKEE - A fire engulfs a home near 37th and Mount Vernon on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. FOX6 News crew could see the flames from a mile away and saw nearby homes melted from the heat. As part of the response, firefighters from West Allis and Wauwatosa joined the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield police chase; 2 arrested after crash in West Allis

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended in West Allis with the arrest of two men early Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the Golden Key Motel on Highway 100 just north of Beloit for a report of suspicious activity – and a traffic violation.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes' future, vote to explore all options

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes are a Milwaukee gem, but the buildings are deteriorating. That's why the Parks and Culture Committee amended a resolution Tuesday, a step towards deciding what's next for the Domes. They've been around for more than 120 years. "The Domes are a city treasure here...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cudahy police chase tops 100 mph

A police chase initiated by Cudahy officers topped 100 miles per hour, and eventually ended with a crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park. Three persons in that vehicle were taken into custody.
CUDAHY, WI
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days

----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
WAUKESHA, WI

