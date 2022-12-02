Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's hidden treasures; author explores iconic neighborhoods
MILWAUKEE - Get ready to explore iconic Milwaukee neighborhoods with the help of a new book from a local author. Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward getting ready to search for some of the city’s hidden treasures with the author of "Milwaukee Scavenger." Scavenger hunt in...
On Milwaukee
This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek semi, utility truck crash, We Energies' worker to the rescue
OAK CREEK, Wis. - When a We Energies' worker heard a loud crash in Oak Creek, he didn't hesitate to help even before police and paramedics arrived. Craig Walter is quick to admit his dad always taught him to help others in need, so when the opportunity came before him in November in Oak Creek, he jumped right in to care for strangers.
CBS 58
'It's a whole other world': St. Michaels thrift shop looks to treat customers to an out-of-this-world experience
ST MICHAELS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In rural Washington County, just off of Highway 28 in the small, unincorporated town of St. Michaels, cousins Chris Ford and Quinn Laidler are looking to take customers on an out-of-this-world experience at 2nd Planet Vintage. "We buy and sell junk," Ford said. "I'm...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try
MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Good packing snow as 1-3 inches expected in Washington Co., WI
December 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Some good packing snow as a system is drifting through Washington County, WI. A mere 20 minutes after photo below was taken. It be slick on the roads. Motorists are reminded to turn on their headlights as roads are becoming...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Zoological Society of Milwaukee; give a great gift, give back at same time
MILWAUKEE - This holiday season, give a gift that's a little wild. Katie Krecklow with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee joined the WakeUp News team with tips on how you can give a great gift – and give back at the same time.
Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet
If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
CBS 58
'We don't know where to go': Fire destroys single mother's home in Delavan
DELAVAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A little over a year ago, a single mom in Delavan was finally able to make her dream of living in a house a reality. But a giant setback has now caused her and her son to be homeless. As many were out Black Friday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha South Cookie Walk parade memorial fundraiser
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha South High School's Cookie Walk fundraiser is an annual event, but their efforts this year hit much closer to home. During the Cookie Walk, families stop by the cafeteria and purchase a variety of cookies that have been donated by Waukesha families and businesses. Usually, it is a fundraiser for the Waukesha South High School Band Boosters.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial donations stall
Donations have slowed for Waukesha’s permanent parade memorial. The chairman of the commission said it’s now unlikely the memorial will be dedicated by the second anniversary of the attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire near 37th and Mount Vernon
MILWAUKEE - A fire engulfs a home near 37th and Mount Vernon on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. FOX6 News crew could see the flames from a mile away and saw nearby homes melted from the heat. As part of the response, firefighters from West Allis and Wauwatosa joined the Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police chase; 2 arrested after crash in West Allis
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended in West Allis with the arrest of two men early Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the Golden Key Motel on Highway 100 just north of Beloit for a report of suspicious activity – and a traffic violation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes' future, vote to explore all options
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes are a Milwaukee gem, but the buildings are deteriorating. That's why the Parks and Culture Committee amended a resolution Tuesday, a step towards deciding what's next for the Domes. They've been around for more than 120 years. "The Domes are a city treasure here...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy police chase tops 100 mph
A police chase initiated by Cudahy officers topped 100 miles per hour, and eventually ended with a crash on Lincoln Memorial Drive near Veterans Park. Three persons in that vehicle were taken into custody.
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: A bit of wintry mix possible the next few days
----------------- Updated: 9:36 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dodge County in southeast Wisconsin for the potential for a little bit of ice. Icy roads have been reported in Sauk and Columbia Counties with that same band of precipitation moving into Dodge County. The advisory lasts until noon on Monday. In addition to a little bit of ice a dusting or few tenths of snow is possible as well.
Pewaukee community hosting parade for 4-year-old's final birthday
Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile, but underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.
