South Atherton Street has reopened after crash, State College police say
It was closed for more than three hours.
State College Area proposed 2023-2024 calendar will coincide with Grange Fair again
The proposed calendar will have Monday and Friday off for Grange Fair and include days off for two additional religious holidays.
Next meeting for Nittany Mall Casino scheduled
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – A proposed Nittany Mall Casino has been the center of a debate in State College for the past few months. The State College community has been awaiting news of the next step in terms of approving or denying the proposed casino’s applications. Now the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will have […]
Digital Collegian
Penn State to offer 24/7 study spaces at several classroom buildings
Penn State is extending hours of operation in several buildings on the University Park campus to support students in preparation for finals week, according to a news release. From Thursday to Dec. 16, five classroom buildings will be open 24/7 for students to access without having to schedule a room. These spaces include Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas and Willard buildings.
Digital Collegian
Finals Week approaches, Penn State students ‘are already in the mindset of being home’
From Nov. 20-26, Penn State students enjoyed a week off for Thanksgiving break to see family, catch up on some much-needed sleep and eat a home-cooked meal for the first time in weeks. To some students, returning back to campus after the break hindered their finals preparation and left them...
Digital Collegian
The best midnight munchies for late-night studying | Blog
As classes come to a close and finals creep closer, students studying late into the night will need some snacks to keep them fueled and focused. Here are a few midnight munchies to get you through those late-night study sessions. Salty. Pretzels. You can easily get your hands on this...
Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield. Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
Onward State
Your Beaver Stadium Clean-Up Horror Stories
With Penn State football’s regular season now over, we left the days of tailgating and cheering on the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium behind us until next fall. That also means for some students, the nightmare of cleaning up Beaver Stadium has ~finally~ come to an end. A few...
wpsu.org
How often are Penn State’s private planes flying during a budget crunch?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
$37M project will expand Penn State College of Medicine’s comparative medicine facilities
Penn State College of Medicine plans to expand its comparative medicine facilities. At the school’s comparative medicine facilities in Derry Township, model organisms are used to study cancer, aging, infectious diseases, substance use disorders and other health conditions. In September, Penn State Board of Trustees approved a $37.3 million...
Fanatics and Family Clothesline release Penn State football Rose Bowl gear. Now on sale
New Penn State gear has arrived for the Rose Bowl.
Altoona Area School Board responds after faculty member escorted out of school
One guardian gave public comment at the Altoona Area School Board's monthly meeting Monday evening, regarding personal conduct issues of a faculty member who was escorted from the school.
Driver that caused multi-vehicle crash in State College charged, police report
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a closure on one of State College’s busiest roads was charged. Four vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved in the accident Tuesday that had left South Atherton Street closed for hours, according to State College Police Department. Police said that 28-year-old […]
Man walked out of UPMC Altoona with bag of drugs, tried hiding at Wendy’s, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a bag of drugs from UPMC Altoona and then trying to hide inside a Wendy’s restaurant right across the street, police report. According to UPMC Police, a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Jenkins was seen on security cameras sneaking into an […]
Digital Collegian
State College Police arrest, charge woman with multiple counts of aggravated assault after vehicle chase
The State College Police Department arrested a State College resident, Letra Renninger, after she “intentionally” drove a vehicle into the wrong lane of traffic and struck three vehicles at the intersection of South Atherton Street and South Allen Street on Tuesday morning, according to a release. After striking...
Digital Collegian
State College Area School District faces lawsuit on Title IX violations
The State College Area School District is being sued in violation of Title IX after four girls tried out for the middle school club ice hockey team and none received a spot, according to court documents. As of Dec. 1, the school district has unable to take further action that...
Mifflin County school bus tipped after hitting black ice
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Black ice in Mifflin County caused a minor school bus accident on Tuesday morning, the Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance Varner said. The bus encountered black ice on Parchwood Drive around 9 a.m. on Dec. 6, which caused it to travel off the road, stopping against a tree that […]
Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors. State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents. Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
State College
A Special Tradition: Victorian Christmas Transforms Town into a Winter Wonderland
BELLEFONTE — It doesn’t get any better than Bellefonte Victorian Christmas. Victorian Christmas is a tradition unlike any other. After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned in full force in 2021, celebrating its 40th anniversary. 2022 marks year No. 41 for the holiday tradition.
WJAC TV
DA: Western PA man who robbed Altoona card shop sentenced to max of 40 years in prison
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks confirmed Monday that a western Pennsylvania man who was charged last year for robbing a popular Altoona-area card shop was sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Authorities say Jayson Hodges will spend 20 to 40 years in prison...
