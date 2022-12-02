ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Next meeting for Nittany Mall Casino scheduled

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – A proposed Nittany Mall Casino has been the center of a debate in State College for the past few months. The State College community has been awaiting news of the next step in terms of approving or denying the proposed casino’s applications. Now the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will have […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State to offer 24/7 study spaces at several classroom buildings

Penn State is extending hours of operation in several buildings on the University Park campus to support students in preparation for finals week, according to a news release. From Thursday to Dec. 16, five classroom buildings will be open 24/7 for students to access without having to schedule a room. These spaces include Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas and Willard buildings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

The best midnight munchies for late-night studying | Blog

As classes come to a close and finals creep closer, students studying late into the night will need some snacks to keep them fueled and focused. Here are a few midnight munchies to get you through those late-night study sessions. Salty. Pretzels. You can easily get your hands on this...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield.  Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
Onward State

Your Beaver Stadium Clean-Up Horror Stories

With Penn State football’s regular season now over, we left the days of tailgating and cheering on the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium behind us until next fall. That also means for some students, the nightmare of cleaning up Beaver Stadium has ~finally~ come to an end. A few...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wpsu.org

How often are Penn State's private planes flying during a budget crunch?

The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College Area School District faces lawsuit on Title IX violations

The State College Area School District is being sued in violation of Title IX after four girls tried out for the middle school club ice hockey team and none received a spot, according to court documents. As of Dec. 1, the school district has unable to take further action that...
abc27 News

Mifflin County school bus tipped after hitting black ice

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Black ice in Mifflin County caused a minor school bus accident on Tuesday morning, the Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance Varner said. The bus encountered black ice on Parchwood Drive around 9 a.m. on Dec. 6, which caused it to travel off the road, stopping against a tree that […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors. State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents. Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA

