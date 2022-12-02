Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Hilton Anatole
Go Inside the Branca Room, Dallas’ First Vermouth Bar
James Slater wants to impress you. Inside The Branca Room, his secluded speak-easy located in the back of Chimichurri Argentinian Bistro & Bar in Oak Cliff, he does just that. To get there, you’ll have to walk through the dining room and wine cellar, and then pass through another door. Or, after 10:30 pm, customers can enter directly through the alley between West Seventh and Eighth streets. When you see a glowing red light above a door, you’ve found it. (If you take the alley route, use your phone as a flashlight; it gets dark.)
First Bite: We Tried the Much-Hyped Neapolitan Pies at Pizzana
Pizzana, a Neapolitan-style pizza chain newly arrived on Knox Street, is serious about its crust. I knew this a few ways before walking into the door: because the chain’s founder, Daniele Uditi, prefers to use a slow-rising 48-hour ferment for his dough, because the legendary Los Angeles Times critic Jonathan Gold was a huge fan of the original location, and because one of Dallas’ most renowned pizza makers told me over the phone how excited he was to try Uditi’s work.
101 Things You Must Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Christmas: 2022 Edition
First, make it a Christmas tradition to check out the handiwork of Dallas residents. In North Dallas, there are stretches of Strait Lane and Hockaday Drive and the Walnut Hill neighborhood that reliably offer displays of holiday spirit. Spend time in the Park Cities (including the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard, where there’s a display that would make Clark Griswold jealous) by driving Beverly and Lakeside drives. Go appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Timberhollow Circle neighborhood in Lake Highlands or Lakewood Boulevard. Then head to Oak Cliff and the Kessler Park neighborhood to finish off your trip. Not tired yet? You could also check out the Deerfield neighborhood at Preston Road and Coit Road or the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington. For a map of the best Christmas lights in town, head here.
The Best Dallas Restaurants to Make a Last-Minute Reservation
Which Dallas restaurants are the hardest to get into? And what are the best restaurants where tables are available at a day’s notice?. To find out, I dived into the data. On a recent Friday morning—November 18—I opened reservation platforms Resy, Tock, and OpenTable and looked for tables at 100 Dallas-area restaurants. I searched for a table for two both that night and the next night (Saturday), making note of how many time slots were available between 5 and 9 p.m. (inclusive of those times).
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
Yvette Ostolaza Is Breaking Legal Leadership Barriers
It isn’t easy to find time to sit across the table from Yvette Ostolaza. After scheduling conflicts led to multiple missed meals, she carved out a few moments to share a coffee at the Starbucks Reserve in Uptown. Ostolaza’s schedule has become even more crammed since she was named chair of Sidley’s management committee, the equivalent of the law firm’s CEO. As we talk, she takes sips of her go-to coffee—a skinny flat white.
Council Memo Gives Clearer Timeline On When DCAD’s Hacked Website Will Be Back
It’s been almost a month since the Dallas Central Appraisal District was targeted by a ransomware attack that left its employees without email access and its website completely inaccessible. According to the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, ransomware is designed to encrypt files on a device or server...
