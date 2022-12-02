Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
101 Things You Must Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Christmas: 2022 Edition
First, make it a Christmas tradition to check out the handiwork of Dallas residents. In North Dallas, there are stretches of Strait Lane and Hockaday Drive and the Walnut Hill neighborhood that reliably offer displays of holiday spirit. Spend time in the Park Cities (including the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard, where there’s a display that would make Clark Griswold jealous) by driving Beverly and Lakeside drives. Go appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Timberhollow Circle neighborhood in Lake Highlands or Lakewood Boulevard. Then head to Oak Cliff and the Kessler Park neighborhood to finish off your trip. Not tired yet? You could also check out the Deerfield neighborhood at Preston Road and Coit Road or the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington. For a map of the best Christmas lights in town, head here.
dmagazine.com
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Makes The Meyerson a Place for Cheer
December means one thing to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra: ’tis the busiest season. Music is the quickest way to get in the festive spirit, and for many around Dallas, that requires a trip to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The DSO is happy to oblige, with a packed schedule of performances headlined by its traditional Christmas Pops program. The orchestra and guest conductor Lawrence Loh will be joined by singers Craig Verm and Jasmine Habersham, the Dallas Symphony Chorus, and the Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus for 11 shows of holiday standards (Dec. 2–11).
dmagazine.com
Hilton Anatole
At Hilton Anatole, It’s All Cheer Here. Come experience our outdoor Christmas adventure at North Pole Texas this holiday season. Enter for a chance to win four general admission tickets to North Pole Texas. Hilton Anatole transforms into a Winter Wonderland with a North Pole Village, Dallas’ premiere outdoor Christmas market, cookie decorating, train rides, and SO much more. There is no other place like it in the DFW this holiday season.
Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End
Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
dmagazine.com
The Best Dallas Restaurants to Make a Last-Minute Reservation
Which Dallas restaurants are the hardest to get into? And what are the best restaurants where tables are available at a day’s notice?. To find out, I dived into the data. On a recent Friday morning—November 18—I opened reservation platforms Resy, Tock, and OpenTable and looked for tables at 100 Dallas-area restaurants. I searched for a table for two both that night and the next night (Saturday), making note of how many time slots were available between 5 and 9 p.m. (inclusive of those times).
dmagazine.com
Go Inside the Branca Room, Dallas’ First Vermouth Bar
James Slater wants to impress you. Inside The Branca Room, his secluded speak-easy located in the back of Chimichurri Argentinian Bistro & Bar in Oak Cliff, he does just that. To get there, you’ll have to walk through the dining room and wine cellar, and then pass through another door. Or, after 10:30 pm, customers can enter directly through the alley between West Seventh and Eighth streets. When you see a glowing red light above a door, you’ve found it. (If you take the alley route, use your phone as a flashlight; it gets dark.)
dmagazine.com
First Bite: We Tried the Much-Hyped Neapolitan Pies at Pizzana
Pizzana, a Neapolitan-style pizza chain newly arrived on Knox Street, is serious about its crust. I knew this a few ways before walking into the door: because the chain’s founder, Daniele Uditi, prefers to use a slow-rising 48-hour ferment for his dough, because the legendary Los Angeles Times critic Jonathan Gold was a huge fan of the original location, and because one of Dallas’ most renowned pizza makers told me over the phone how excited he was to try Uditi’s work.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
socialwhirl.com
Dallas Zoo Lights Returns as a Walk-thru Event for the First Time Since 2019
Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant Brings More Brightness to Your Holiday Nights. Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant is back for its sixth year and returns to its original walk-thru format for the first time since 2019. The beloved holiday event has expanded with now three-quarters of the Zoo decorated, featuring more lights and light shows, new lighted animal lanterns, more than a dozen unique photo ops, festive new food and drink options, and the jolly old elf himself!
Hate a Thief! Paul Cauthen’s Van, Trailer, and Gear Stolen in Dallas
This morning Paul Cauthen posted on his socials that his van, trailer and gear has been stolen in Dallas, TX. Due to all his band's gear being gone, he's also had to cancel all shows until further notice. Let's see if we can help Paul get back to work sooner...
Report names best rooftop bars in Texas
A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you're looking for a change of scenery. If it's a view you're after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be.
Dallas Observer
The Coolest Holiday Events in DFW, From Drag Bingo to Swiftiemas
Don’t ask how it got here so fast, but the holidays officially began when you took that final bite of turkey last week. So, ready or not, you’ve got to fall in line with the rest of society and give a warm welcome back to red and green everything, stuffy company holiday parties and hearing "All I Want for Christmas" over and over and over again. ‘Tis the damn season, gals and pals, so there’s nothing to do but enjoy it and attend any of the events below around North Texas.
Plano Singer Featured On Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2022
From Glee’s Kevin McHale to The Little Rascal’s Zachary Mabry, a number of talented individuals hail from Plano. But one of the city’s own up-and-coming artists has recently made it big on some of the largest music streaming services. GAYLE’s TikTok fame landed her on the prestigious...
constructiondive.com
$2.2B Texas DOT projects aim to provide Dallas-area traffic relief
The Texas DOT on Nov. 30 announced the completion of a $666 million effort to widen I-35 in south Dallas, known as the Southern Gateway Project, to improve the drive for commuters coming in and out of the city. The design/build contractors for the project were Pegasus Link Constructors, a...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
falconquill.org
Sweetgreen Makes Fort Worth Sweeter
If you’re looking for something fast and healthy, Fort Worth now has it. Sweetgreen is a fast, casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It recently opened in West Bend, Fort Worth. Sweetgreen is located next to Tylers and right next to Sweetgreen a Shake Shack is opening up. Sweetgreen...
dmagazine.com
Yvette Ostolaza Is Breaking Legal Leadership Barriers
It isn’t easy to find time to sit across the table from Yvette Ostolaza. After scheduling conflicts led to multiple missed meals, she carved out a few moments to share a coffee at the Starbucks Reserve in Uptown. Ostolaza’s schedule has become even more crammed since she was named chair of Sidley’s management committee, the equivalent of the law firm’s CEO. As we talk, she takes sips of her go-to coffee—a skinny flat white.
This North Texas store is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your holiday needs
Hallmark is such a classic brand and one of the most popular when it comes to cards, gift wrapping, ornaments and really any stationary needs during the holidays.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Zoo Announces Death of Tiger
A tiger at the Dallas Zoo passed away on Nov. 20, the zoo announced on social media Wednesday. Manis was an 18-year-old tiger and died after a procedure revealed signs of severe worsening of his kidney failure. The Zoo said that given Manis' age, these types of issues are not uncommon. The team monitored him after his procedure but he passed away later that evening.
Comments / 0