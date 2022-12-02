ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy after courts orders him to pay over $1 billion in Sandy Hook damages

By Rafi Schwartz
 4 days ago

Right wing conspiracy theorist and political agitator Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy on Friday, according to court documents obtained by Reuters .

Jones' Chapter 11 filing comes just under two months after a jury in Connecticuit ordered the longtime InfoWars host to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of eight children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Jones was previously found liable for damages stemming from his repeated false claims that the shooting was a staged hoax. Earlier this year a separate jury in Texas ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to a different family of a Sandy Hook victim. A third trial stemming from Jones' Sandy Hook broadcasts is still pending .

Per the Chapter 11 filings obtained by Reuters , Jones claims his assets fall somewhere between one and ten million dollars, while he owes between one and ten billion to creditors — the Sandy Hook parents chief among them. In July , InfoWars ' parent company Free Speech Systems LLC filed for separate bankruptcy in a Texas court.

Jones' bankruptcy filing comes less than 24 hours after white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on his InfoWars broadcast to espouse overt antisemtism and declare an adoration for Adolf Hitler .

The Week

The Week

