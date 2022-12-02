ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

Local Sports Update: Dragons sweep XTown Showdown, Roundball Round 1; Mav football prepares to finish historic season

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYSH AM 1380

Team goal achieved, Mavs begin reaping individual postseason accolades

With the ultimate team prize—a Class 4A State Football Championship—already in hand, several Anderson County Mavericks are being recognized with individual accolades. The All-Region 2-4A Team and superlatives as voted on by member schools’ coaches, have been announced and, as one might expect, it is littered with members of the 15-0 Mavs.
CLINTON, TN
Maury County Source

Three Tennessee College Football Teams will be Playing in Bowl Games This Year

The college football regular season has come to a close and three local football programs will have one last chance to put a win on their record. The Volunteers will be playing against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. This will be a matchup of the #6 and #7 ranked teams in the country. These two teams have not played since 2004 in the Peach Bowl where the Tigers came out on top. Tennessee does hold the advantage all time with 11 wins over Clemson as opposed to their 6. Friday, December 30th at 7 PM is when this game will begin. You can watch it on ESPN.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field

The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
blanknews.com

Tennessee dominates in 94-40 win on dream day for sports fans

The last time Thompson-Boling Arena hosted both a Lady Vols and a men’s basketball game on the same day was in 2012 when each squad played Vanderbilt. That changed on Sunday. A shot-clock error and a tightly contested game against No. 9 Virginia Tech that the Lady Vols ultimately...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear

Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Three East Tennessee bakers quarterfinalists in global baking competition

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three East Tennessee women are quarterfinalists in The Greatest Baker competition. Angela Lambert and Alexandria Ducote of Maryville, and Emily Cooke of Maynardville have reached the quarterfinals of the global competition. The contest began with 24,000 competitors. Now, the final 1% is left standing. One winner...
MARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

No injuries but a lot of damage results from odd Saturday night wreck

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On Saturday evening around 7:00 on Sharp Lane in the Vasper Community, a very odd wreck occurred. Just off Highway 116, is where the driver of a pick up truck rolled a car. The car ended up on its side with the front of the truck perched on the car. There’s one more twist to this most out of the ordinary wreck, and that is that there is another car behind the one the truck turned on its side.
CARYVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy