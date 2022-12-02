Local Sports Update: Dragons sweep XTown Showdown, Roundball Round 1; Mav football prepares to finish historic season

The college football regular season has come to a close and three local football programs will have one last chance to put a win on their record. The Volunteers will be playing against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. This will be a matchup of the #6 and #7 ranked teams in the country. These two teams have not played since 2004 in the Peach Bowl where the Tigers came out on top. Tennessee does hold the advantage all time with 11 wins over Clemson as opposed to their 6. Friday, December 30th at 7 PM is when this game will begin. You can watch it on ESPN.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO