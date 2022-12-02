Local Sports Update: Dragons sweep XTown Showdown, Roundball Round 1; Mav football prepares to finish historic season

Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Team goal achieved, Mavs begin reaping individual postseason accolades
With the ultimate team prize—a Class 4A State Football Championship—already in hand, several Anderson County Mavericks are being recognized with individual accolades. The All-Region 2-4A Team and superlatives as voted on by member schools’ coaches, have been announced and, as one might expect, it is littered with members of the 15-0 Mavs.
Three Tennessee College Football Teams will be Playing in Bowl Games This Year
The college football regular season has come to a close and three local football programs will have one last chance to put a win on their record. The Volunteers will be playing against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. This will be a matchup of the #6 and #7 ranked teams in the country. These two teams have not played since 2004 in the Peach Bowl where the Tigers came out on top. Tennessee does hold the advantage all time with 11 wins over Clemson as opposed to their 6. Friday, December 30th at 7 PM is when this game will begin. You can watch it on ESPN.
Anderson County alum Jamey Chadwell accepts head coaching job at Liberty
Jamey Chadwell has been announced as the new Liberty head coach, agreeing to a seven-year deal at an average of more than $4 million per year, as reported from ESPN sources. Chadwell has produced a 39-22 record throughout five years at the helm of Coastal Carolina, 2020 and 2021 each tallying 11-win seasons. The Anderson […]
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols pursuing player in transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need
The Tennessee Vols are reportedly pursuing a player in the NCAA transfer portal that would instantly fill a huge need in Knoxville. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee has been in communication with Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress. “Tennessee, there’s going to be a call with Tennessee tonight,” said Wiltfong...
UT fans react to college rankings and Orange Bowl selection
University of Tennessee fans had a lot to say about the Vols' football season from all the highs to some brutal upsets leading them to an Orange Bowl selection.
VFL Peyton Manning's college career to be honored with Silver Anniversary Award
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning will soon add another award celebrating his illustrious football career -- this time honoring his college athletic accolades 25 years later. Manning is one of six athletes receiving the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award honors athletes on the 25th anniversary of the...
atozsports.com
The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field
The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
blanknews.com
Tennessee dominates in 94-40 win on dream day for sports fans
The last time Thompson-Boling Arena hosted both a Lady Vols and a men’s basketball game on the same day was in 2012 when each squad played Vanderbilt. That changed on Sunday. A shot-clock error and a tightly contested game against No. 9 Virginia Tech that the Lady Vols ultimately...
WATE
How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear
Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
AP All-SEC: Hooker, Anderson, Heupel, win individual honors
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was picked as coach of the year by the Associated Press Monday after keeping his team...
wvlt.tv
What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the ACC Champion, Clemson Tigers, in the Orange Bowl, and costs have already reached thousands of dollars for tickets and some flights. Ticket prices range from $130 for upper-level seats and go as high as $1,100, according to Vivid Seats....
How much rain could East Tennessee get this week?
An umbrella might be needed throughout this week in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Three East Tennessee bakers quarterfinalists in global baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three East Tennessee women are quarterfinalists in The Greatest Baker competition. Angela Lambert and Alexandria Ducote of Maryville, and Emily Cooke of Maynardville have reached the quarterfinals of the global competition. The contest began with 24,000 competitors. Now, the final 1% is left standing. One winner...
Tennessee cornerback commitment gets visit from Heupel, Martinez
With the contact period leading up to Early Signing Day now underway, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel hit the road Sunday to begin making his visits with the Vols' commitments and some of their remaining targets. He started by visiting one of the coveted cornerbacks who has been part of their class for months.
Mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary has district officials scurrying for a solution
Knox County Schools are working to eliminate a mouse infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary, a spokeswoman said.
Oak Ridge woman waiting for refund after contractor’s unfinished work
An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn't work out that way.
1450wlaf.com
No injuries but a lot of damage results from odd Saturday night wreck
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On Saturday evening around 7:00 on Sharp Lane in the Vasper Community, a very odd wreck occurred. Just off Highway 116, is where the driver of a pick up truck rolled a car. The car ended up on its side with the front of the truck perched on the car. There’s one more twist to this most out of the ordinary wreck, and that is that there is another car behind the one the truck turned on its side.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
