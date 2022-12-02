Read full article on original website
Arrest report: Las Vegas man accused of killing neighbor had ongoing dispute with victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas man accused of stabbing and killing a neighbor during an altercation had an ongoing dispute with the victim for nearly two years, according to an arrest report. Brandon Alexander, 64, was taken into custody on Friday, Dec. 2, for the killing of...
Las Vegas police search for woman wanted for multiple battery charges
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman accused of various battery charges. 36-year-old Rosalynn Wilson is wanted on two counts of domestic battery, second offense, four counts of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, one count of coercion constituting domestic violence, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
Police trying to identify suspect in recent armed robberies
Las Vegas police are hoping someone will recognize a suspect accused of two armed robberies near the downtown area.
Henderson Police release body camera video, 911 call from shooting at house fire
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has released 911 calls, radio traffic, and body and dash camera video from when officers opened fire on a 19-year-old armed with a long gun at a house fire in October. Video and recordings were posted to YouTube on Tuesday from...
Las Vegas police say man arrested after accused of killing neighbor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of killing his neighbor on Friday night. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a citizen stating their neighbor had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
Suspect arrested after argument in parking lot left man dead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in October. Joshua Steffen, 18, was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon. On Oct....
Man found stabbed to death near Las Vegas dumpster
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found stabbed to death near a dumpster early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said officers were called to the an alley at 1300 Sombrero Drive, near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway, around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Police found an unresponsive man with apparent stab wounds near a dumpster in the area. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Las Vegas police find deceased male near 'homeless encampment'
Las Vegas police found a deceased male victim near a 'homeless encampment' on Mountain Vista and Carol Circle.
Man, 50, killed while attempting to cross Nellis Blvd.
marked crosswalk when a 24-year-old driver hit him in a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound on Nellis, north of Flamingo Road.
Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking near an east Las Vegas valley intersection Sunday night, according to authorities. The collision was reported just before 9:20 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard south of Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Investigators believe...
85 cited, dozens impaired drivers arrested in latest police DUI blitz
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) was busy targeting impaired drivers across valley streets over the weekend. LVMPD released its results Monday morning, stating that 229 vehicles were stopped throughout the night. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas...
Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
Man found dead near southeast valley homeless encampment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead near a southeast valley homeless encampment. Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the investigation, 33-year-old Shawn Jackson...
Man accused in mass stabbing attack on Vegas Strip not competent for trial
A man accused of stabbing eight people in what police called an "unprovoked" attack on the Las Vegas Strip is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.
Police search for man accused of robbing Gold Coast Casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police released a photo of a man accused of robbing a casino cage over two weeks ago. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, just after 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, located at 4000 West Flamingo Road, according to Metro.
One person injured after stabbing in east valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is injured after an overnight stabbing in an east valley apartment. Police reported to the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Officers arrived to find a man in his 60's bleeding from apparent stab wounds. Police believe two men...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Desert Inn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in an apartment complex near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road. Police have not released any additional information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LVMPD SWAT team delivering thousands of bikes for toy drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thousands of bikes are set to be delivered to kids this Christmas, all courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's SWAT team. Levi Hancock and Brett Brosnahan joined us to talk more about it.
Man held in Las Vegas Strip stabbings found unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until doctors […]
Fire breaks out at marijuana dispensary in northeast Las Vegas valley
Clark County Fire Department crews were on the scene of a fire investigation at a local marijuana business near Sunrise Manor on Monday evening.
