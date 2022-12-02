Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Stonewood, West Virginia, man charged with fleeing with reckless indifference
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 48-year-old Stonewood man has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. During a police pursuit Monday, Henry L. Hawkins ran stop signs in Stonewood at Fourth Street/Southern Avenue; Southern Avenue/Third Street; and Third Street/Elk Avenue, Stonewood Patrol Officer R.G. Matheny has alleged.
WVNews
Homicide arrest
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Special Response Team and Mon Metro Drug Task Force officers o…
WVNews
Henry Lamont Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 48-year-old Stonewood man has been charged with fleeing with…
WVNews
U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld: 'Shady contractor' from Harrison County gets 10 years in prison
CLARKSBURG — A Salem contractor will face 10 years in federal prison — where there’s no parole and only 54 days a year of good-behavior credit — for defrauding over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars. That’s according to U.S. Attorney William...
WVNews
Virginia Piegaro
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia “Nikki” Piegaro, 99, of Stonewood, passed away on Mon…
WVNews
County commission says DOH slights Preston County
KINGWOOD — At a recent Preston County Commission meeting, Commissioner Dave Price said that more people have been hired for county road crews, but that there’s a problem getting equipment, noting the state still shorts Preston County. “One of the things that we’ve heard about this for the...
WVNews
William Charles 'Bill' Preece
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — William Charles “Bill” Preece, 85, of Jane Lew, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Beauty, KY on June 10, 1937, a son of the late Luther F. and Lydia Perry Preece.
WVNews
Ethel Isabella Gulas
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ethel Isabella Gulas, 71, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on June 20, 1951, a daughter of the late Joe and Izabella Michko Gulas.
WVNews
Medallion and Lil’ Moe’s celebrate 30th Business Anniversary in Philippi, West Virginia
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Medallion Restaurant and Lil’ Moe’s Bar and Grill had a special visit recently by the Philippi Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Philippi Main Street, Economic Development, and the City of Philippi. Representatives of the groups presented both downtown veteran businesses with...
WVNews
Grafton, West Virginia gallery encourages slowing down this holiday season with special event
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The holidays can be a stressful time between the shopping, wrapping, decorating, baking and cooking, but the Taylor County Arts Council (TCAC) wants to remind residents to stop and savor the beauty of the season. Gallery 62 West in downtown Grafton will offer residents...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept.: State of emergency lifting doesn't negate proper COVID-19 care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Jan. 1, Marion County Health Department officials are stressing that the pandemic — and the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that come with it — will still be around.
WVNews
Robert 'Bob' Kent Nuzum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on April 16, 1959, a son of the late Presley Walton Nuzum and Viola Jean (Wagner) Nuzum.
WVNews
Anthony Nunziata
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — “America’s new romantic singing sensation” is scheduled to per…
WVNews
Former Circuit Clerk Richard Smith remembered as a good clerk, caring person
KINGWOOD — Long-time former Preston Circuit Clerk Richard Allen “Dick” Smith, who died Nov. 27, is being recalled as a man who did his job well and cared for people. He was elected circuit clerk in 1956 and served until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1986, and as deputy sheriff from 1948 under sheriffs Hobart Spindler, Jesse Benson and Ross Schooley, prior to being elected clerk.
WVNews
WVU's British baller on the rise
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In another world, West Virginia’s young, talented and inexperienced power forward, James Okonkwo, would have picked up a racket, not a basketball, to make his way athletically. That racket had strings, not like a violin, but strings that were used to hit a...
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, Senior High School Madrigals to hold first Christmas Feast since 2018
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Normally a biannual tradition, the Fairmont Senior High School Madrigals will be holding their first Christmas Feast this weekend since 2018, and both the students and choir director Greg DeVito are excited. The Madrigals consist of several dozen Fairmont Senior students who dress in...
WVNews
Need money for good? City of Morgantown, West Virginia, now accepting funding requests for next fiscal year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Starting Dec. 6, the City of Morgantown Finance Department is accepting funding requests from local nonprofit and similar type agencies for consideration for inclusion in the city's 2024 Fiscal Year Budget. Requests must be submitted utilizing the Non-Profit Funding Request Application form, which can...
WVNews
Lewis Commission approves E911 Ordinance Modification
Lewis County commissioners approved the final reading and passage of modifications to the Lewis County E911 Ordinance. Monthly landline subscriber fees will increase to $3.51 per line beginning Jan. 1. This is the first increase in subscriber fees since the early 2000s, Director James Gum said. The rate began at...
WVNews
Winter heating season brings cautions about carbon monoxide poisoning
KINGWOOD — How safe is your home heating system?. Carbon monoxide (CO) causes about 430 deaths per year and about 50,000 people visit the emergency room yearly due to CO poisoning.
WVNews
Craig Civic Center Christmas Bazaar collects food and cash for pantries
KINGWOOD — The Craig Civic Center saw more than 500 people through the doors Saturday for the annual Christmas Bazaar and food pantry fundraiser. The cost of admission to the event was a donation of food or money to Food For Preston. Kingwood Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stiles said four, 40-gallon garbage cans were filled with food and about $75 cash collected for the food agency.
Comments / 0