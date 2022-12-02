KINGWOOD — Long-time former Preston Circuit Clerk Richard Allen “Dick” Smith, who died Nov. 27, is being recalled as a man who did his job well and cared for people. He was elected circuit clerk in 1956 and served until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1986, and as deputy sheriff from 1948 under sheriffs Hobart Spindler, Jesse Benson and Ross Schooley, prior to being elected clerk.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO