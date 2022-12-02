ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Stonewood, West Virginia, man charged with fleeing with reckless indifference

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 48-year-old Stonewood man has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. During a police pursuit Monday, Henry L. Hawkins ran stop signs in Stonewood at Fourth Street/Southern Avenue; Southern Avenue/Third Street; and Third Street/Elk Avenue, Stonewood Patrol Officer R.G. Matheny has alleged.
STONEWOOD, WV
WVNews

Homicide arrest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Special Response Team and Mon Metro Drug Task Force officers o…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Henry Lamont Hawkins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 48-year-old Stonewood man has been charged with fleeing with…
WVNews

Virginia Piegaro

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia “Nikki” Piegaro, 99, of Stonewood, passed away on Mon…
STONEWOOD, WV
WVNews

County commission says DOH slights Preston County

KINGWOOD — At a recent Preston County Commission meeting, Commissioner Dave Price said that more people have been hired for county road crews, but that there’s a problem getting equipment, noting the state still shorts Preston County. “One of the things that we’ve heard about this for the...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

William Charles 'Bill' Preece

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — William Charles “Bill” Preece, 85, of Jane Lew, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Beauty, KY on June 10, 1937, a son of the late Luther F. and Lydia Perry Preece.
WVNews

Ethel Isabella Gulas

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ethel Isabella Gulas, 71, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on June 20, 1951, a daughter of the late Joe and Izabella Michko Gulas.
WVNews

Robert 'Bob' Kent Nuzum

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on April 16, 1959, a son of the late Presley Walton Nuzum and Viola Jean (Wagner) Nuzum.
WVNews

Anthony Nunziata

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — “America’s new romantic singing sensation” is scheduled to per…
WVNews

Former Circuit Clerk Richard Smith remembered as a good clerk, caring person

KINGWOOD — Long-time former Preston Circuit Clerk Richard Allen “Dick” Smith, who died Nov. 27, is being recalled as a man who did his job well and cared for people. He was elected circuit clerk in 1956 and served until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1986, and as deputy sheriff from 1948 under sheriffs Hobart Spindler, Jesse Benson and Ross Schooley, prior to being elected clerk.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU's British baller on the rise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In another world, West Virginia’s young, talented and inexperienced power forward, James Okonkwo, would have picked up a racket, not a basketball, to make his way athletically. That racket had strings, not like a violin, but strings that were used to hit a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lewis Commission approves E911 Ordinance Modification

Lewis County commissioners approved the final reading and passage of modifications to the Lewis County E911 Ordinance. Monthly landline subscriber fees will increase to $3.51 per line beginning Jan. 1. This is the first increase in subscriber fees since the early 2000s, Director James Gum said. The rate began at...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Craig Civic Center Christmas Bazaar collects food and cash for pantries

KINGWOOD — The Craig Civic Center saw more than 500 people through the doors Saturday for the annual Christmas Bazaar and food pantry fundraiser. The cost of admission to the event was a donation of food or money to Food For Preston. Kingwood Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stiles said four, 40-gallon garbage cans were filled with food and about $75 cash collected for the food agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy