Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
TV tonight: a woman’s body is dissected on screen
The medical team who dissected Toni Crews’s body honour her memory. Plus: Denise van Outen goes to Lidl, while Mel B hits Aspen. Here’s what to watch this evening
18 Awkward Times Hollywood Refused To Cast Someone New, And Instead Recycled The Same Actor They'd Already Used For A Part
Finding out Warwick Davis played both Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter movies genuinely changed the trajectory of my life.
Women's Health
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Crystal Corset That Will Overwhelm You With Surprise
Dakota Johnson has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam...
Vogue
All Of The Stars At British Vogue’s Forces For Change Dinner At The Londoner
The stars came out in force on 4 December to celebrate British Vogue’s Forces For Change initiative. First launched in the September 2019 issue guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex, over the last three years, Forces For Change has grown into a fully fledged movement, allowing Vogue to spotlight individuals across fashion, culture and politics who are fighting for much-needed positive change.
Vogue
Amal Clooney Doubled Up On Glamorous Gowns For The Kennedy Centre Honours
At the 45th annual Kennedy Centre Honours this past weekend, actor George Clooney was honoured for his contributions to American culture alongside singers Gladys Knight, Tania León, Bono and Amy Grant. For the special occasion, both George and Amal Clooney showed up to the White House in style. George wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie while receiving his medal, while Amal chose an off-the-shoulder silver gown that was encrusted with crystals.
Vogue
Florence Gives Boudoir Style A ’90s Twist
There are certain themes when it comes to the Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic: cinched waistlines, floor-sweeping silk gowns and capes, an abundance of crystal and feather details. And it’s no surprise that stars still turn to the looks pioneered by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly to this day. But this week, Florence Pugh gave the retro style a ’90s spin.
Vogue
The Story Behind Adut Akech’s Showstopper Fashion Awards Look
Adut Akech “couldn’t say no” when London-based fashion designer Nensi Dojaka offered to make her a custom look for this year’s Fashion Awards. “She’s such a cool, fresh designer,” says the South Sudanese-Australian supermodel. “I’ve never worked with her before, and I was excited this could be our first partnership – I love her work.”
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Vogue
One Day: Simone Ashley Relives Classic Rom-Com Moments
British Vogue presents One Day with Simone Ashley. Simone Ashley is no stranger to rom-coms, after all, British Vogue’s December 2022 cover star did play Bridgerton’s ravishing leading lady (Kate Sharma) in Bridgerton Season 2 — opposite the smouldering Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton). Kate & Anthony’s will-they-won’t-they romance incorporates all the classic tropes of the beloved genre: a memorable meet cute, love triangles, a runaway bride, and a swoon-worthy denouement. So, what happened when we asked Simone Ashley to play a textbook rom-com heroine for a day? The answer involves nods to everything from Notting Hill and Bridget Jones’ Diary to Love Actually — plus a very festive cameo. Watch the full episode on British Vogue to see how many iconic rom-com references you can spot.
Vogue
Hailey And Justin Have Switched Up Their Couple’s Style For Winter
We love a coordinated celebrity couple wardrobe at Vogue, from Rihanna and A$AP’s rare fashion pieces teamed with streetwear staples, to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck nailing A-list glamour on the red carpet. But as the old saying goes, opposites attract. And with their latest appearance, Hailey and Justin Bieber prove that partners who stay true to their individual vibe can look exceptional together.
Vogue
British Vogue’s December Cover Stars Reunite At The Fashion Awards
Every star was dressed to the nines at the Fashion Awards, from Naomi Campbell’s exquisite cape gown by Valentino, to Tilda Swinton looking sleek yet ethereal in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. However, the glamorous occasion was also a gathering of a community of friends and like-minded creatives, aside from the breathtaking looks. And three of the four British Vogue December cover stars were, of course, seated together at the event.
Where To Follow The Cast Of "One Of Us Is Lying" On Instagram
None of them are lying about their good looks.
Vogue
The Secret To The Perfect Rom-Com Plot? A Wildly Dysfunctional Family
It’s the age-old story: you’re at the opera with the one-handed wolfish brother of your fiancé, whom you’ve just had sex with while your partner visits his dying mother in Sicily, and you bump into your father watching La Bohème with his blusher-down-the-cleavage mistress. Because – and this is where the writer and director of the 1987 box office smash Moonstruck got it so right – there is nothing quite so romantic as a dysfunctional family.
Vogue
“We Don’t Want To Be Without Dreams”: Designer Of The Year Pierpaolo Piccioli On Letting Creativity Win
Earlier this year, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli told Vogue’s Edward Enninful that he did not let the history of a storied institution weigh him down. Last night, the freedom he finds in creativity paid off as he took home the top prize at the Fashion Awards 2022: Designer of the Year. He told industry members gathered in London’s Royal Albert Hall that he hadn’t expected to get quite so emotional about it. “I am feeling grateful because as I win, my team wins, my company wins, creativity wins, our values win,” he said.
Vogue
From Gucci To Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered On Drama
It was the night before the Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
Vogue
Misan Harriman Captures An Exclusive Inside Look At The Fashion Awards
Fashion’s big night at the Royal Albert Hall saw Bella Hadid honoured as model of the year, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli take home the top designer prize and Jodie Turner-Smith generally boss it as MC. But what about the in-between moments, when Irina Shayk was showing off her recycled sequin high-street gown to Vogue’s table of cover stars, including Simone Ashley, Yasmin Finney and Elizabeth Debicki, and British young designers rally around Steven Stokey Daley, who received a nod from the BFC Foundation.
Comments / 0