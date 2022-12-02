Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Part of I-75 closed due to multiple crashes
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes...
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office recovers body, vehicle from Norris Lake
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
How much rain could East Tennessee get this week?
An umbrella might be needed throughout this week in East Tennessee.
WYSH AM 1380
Booze It & Lose It returns for another holiday season
(KPD) The Kingston Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 14, 2022, to January 1, 2023, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
crossvillenews1st.com
POLICE CHIEF BROOKS EXPLAINS WHAT LICENSE PLATE READERS TO BE USED FOR
Crossville Police Department is planning on installing license plate reading cameras in the near future. CNF originally reported these cameras were going to be used to capture traffic violators. Turns out that the information was erroneous. Police Chief Jessie Brooks tells CNF those cameras are only for aiding in locating...
Mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary has district officials scurrying for a solution
Knox County Schools are working to eliminate a mouse infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary, a spokeswoman said.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER
Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
Knoxville residents feeling the effects of ‘strong flu season’
Residents are starting to feel the effects of the flu season.
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
Parents share new details in Kingsport man’s death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville.
WATE
What you'll pay at the pump
AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping safety this holiday …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group offers tips for shipping safety...
travelyouman.com
Norris Lake Boat Rentals Guide (What You Should Know)
Norris Lake is a popular vacation spot that offers a variety of water activities, fantastic fishing, relaxation, and a terrific location to create lasting memories with friends and family. Planning a vacation to Norris Lake might seem a little intimidating because of its more than 800 miles of coastline and distribution over five East Tennessee counties. In order to make planning your Norris Lake trip a bit simpler, we’ve put up a list of things to know.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Rain, rain and more rain
If you’re looking for sunshine and happiness, you probably don’t want to look at the 7-day forecast. Sunday’s forecast from the National Weather Service is for mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 40s — good news, especially since the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade was rescheduled for Sunday.
indherald.com
Parade delayed until Sunday at 3 p.m. due to threat of rain
ONEIDA | For just the third time in the past 20 years, Scott County’s Christmas parade will be on Sunday. The Scott County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday afternoon that it is implementing its inclement weather plan for the weekend parade, meaning the parade will be bumped back to Sunday at 3 p.m.
wymt.com
Bell County man facing rape charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
WATE
REAL ID deadline pushed back 2 years
The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News. The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News.
Abandoned Knoxville building destroyed in fire, no injuries reported
Firefighters in Knoxville extinguished a large fire at a vacant building early Friday. No injuries have been reported.
Comments / 0