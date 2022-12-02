KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.

