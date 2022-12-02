Read full article on original website
bbbtv12.com
KINGSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT INCREASES IMPAIRED-DRIVING ENFORCEMENT DURING HOLIDAY SEASON
Kingston, TN – The Kingston Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 14, 2022, to January 1, 2023, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office recovers body, vehicle from Norris Lake
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
crossvillenews1st.com
POLICE CHIEF BROOKS EXPLAINS WHAT LICENSE PLATE READERS TO BE USED FOR
Crossville Police Department is planning on installing license plate reading cameras in the near future. CNF originally reported these cameras were going to be used to capture traffic violators. Turns out that the information was erroneous. Police Chief Jessie Brooks tells CNF those cameras are only for aiding in locating...
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton's Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in fatal Victory Drive accident
UPDATE 12/6/22 11:23 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the pedestrian involved in this fatal accident. The Coroner’s Office says Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28, from Knoxville, Tennessee, died after being hit by a vehicle on Victory Drive. Hayes’ next of kin has been notified. There is no further information available at […]
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN THINKS HE EXCRETES DIAMONDS
On West Ave. in reference to a disorderly subject inside the store who’d pulled his pants down. When the officer arrived on scene, the manager of the store advised him that the male was towards the back of the store and when the officer asked him about the male having pulled down his pants, he stated that the male was wearing gym shorts under the pants so he had not seen the male exposing himself. When the officer approached the male he recognized him as Frank Quince from previous encounters. The officer had given Mr. Quince a verbal warning earlier that night in reference to him stopping traffic at the intersection next to the store by standing in the roadway and waving/yelling at vehicles. Day shift officers also advised the officer that they’d had issues with Mr. Quince at another store earlier that day and had banned him from that store due to his behavior.
harlanenterprise.net
Main Street structure damaged by fire
The Harlan City Fire Department responded to a fire at a house In the city of Harlan on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a news release, at approximately 12:25 p.m., the Harlan City Fire Department was paged out in response to a report of a fire at a house on South Main Street in Harlan. Harlan City Fire Engine 4 left the station with personnel immediately able to observe smoke from the blaze. Firefighters arrived on the scene, put on their gear, and proceeded to work to fight the fire. Once the flames were extinguished from the front of the structure, crews entered and began fighting the fire inside. By 12:45 p.m., the fire was under control. Crews were pulled from the inside of the structure at approximately 1:10 p.m. due to possible instability of the structure’s roof.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER
Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
z93country.com
Illegal items Seized as Man as Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Wayne County man has been arrested on a Kentucky Parole Board Parole Violation Warrant. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 8:46 pm Deputy Barnett observed a vehicle on Michigan Avenue cross over the white line into the shoulder. Deputy Barnett got behind the vehicle at the stop light and ran the registration plate through NCIC and the owner of the vehicle was showing an active Parole Warrant. Deputy Barnett observed the individual in the mirror of the individual having the Warrant and initiated a traffic stop on Main St. Deputy Smedley assisted Deputy Barnett with the traffic stop and made contact with the individual. After verifying through our local 911 Dispatch that the individual had an active Parole Warrant Jason Fairchild was placed under arrest. Deputy Barnett asked Fairchild if he had anything on his person. Fairchild pulled his underwear out and Deputy Barnett observed what appeared to be a wrapped-up glove covered in plastic wrap inside. The individual handed the item to Deputy Barnett and stated there were only Suboxone and Xanax inside. Deputy Barnett unwrapped the item at the Sheriff’s Office and inside located 2 bags containing a crystal substance, 20 Suboxone pills, 10 Suboxone Sublingual Films, and 14 Alprazolam tablets. Fairchild was also in possession of $400 in cash. The crystal substance showed a combined weight of 18.5 grams. The crystal substance was field tested with the TruNarc Narcotics Identification Device and it showed positive for methamphetamine. The crystal substance will be sent to the KSP lab for testing. All drug-related items and the U.S. Currency were logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police searching for missing teen
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
How much rain could East Tennessee get this week?
An umbrella might be needed throughout this week in East Tennessee.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Rain, rain and more rain
If you’re looking for sunshine and happiness, you probably don’t want to look at the 7-day forecast. Sunday’s forecast from the National Weather Service is for mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid 40s — good news, especially since the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade was rescheduled for Sunday.
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
1450wlaf.com
No injuries but a lot of damage results from odd Saturday night wreck
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On Saturday evening around 7:00 on Sharp Lane in the Vasper Community, a very odd wreck occurred. Just off Highway 116, is where the driver of a pick up truck rolled a car. The car ended up on its side with the front of the truck perched on the car. There’s one more twist to this most out of the ordinary wreck, and that is that there is another car behind the one the truck turned on its side.
wymt.com
Bell County man facing rape charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
2 dogs dead in house fire on Lakewood Road
Two dogs died after a fire burned a home in Kingston, according to Kingston Police Department Chief Jim Washam.
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
Central Illinois Proud
Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
Knoxville residents feeling the effects of ‘strong flu season’
Residents are starting to feel the effects of the flu season.
