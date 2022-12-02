Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Booze It & Lose It returns for another holiday season
(KPD) The Kingston Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from December 14, 2022, to January 1, 2023, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.
WYSH AM 1380
State asks for food donations at Driver Services Centers
(TDOSHS) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division is asking Tennesseans to show their volunteer spirit this holiday season. Driver Services is partnering with Donate Life Tennessee, Tennessee Donor Services, and Mid-South Transplant Foundation in the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
WYSH AM 1380
Lee announces ‘Build With Us’ initiative
(Governor Lee press release) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced his infrastructure proposal, “Build With Us,” to address critical transportation needs across the state. The proposed legislation will ensure the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), under the leadership of Commissioner Butch Eley, meets the state’s current and future transportation challenges – both urban and rural – to prepare for increased economic advantages.
WYSH AM 1380
Computer Science Education Week underway
This week, the Tennessee Department of Education is celebrating “Computer Science (CS) Education Week,” highlighting the importance of computer science education for K-12 students. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proclaimed the week of December 5-11 as “Computer Science Education Week” in Tennessee, emphasizing the importance of inspiring K-12 students to embrace computer science education and the opportunities available within the field.
