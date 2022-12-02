ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

KY Tenants hosts rally urging Lexington council to pass housing legislation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentuckians are feeling the effects of a nationwide housing crisis. Rent is too high, there is not enough affordable housing. On Tuesday, KY Tenants, a tenant-led organization fighting to ensure Kentuckians have access to safe, high-quality, affordable housing, is hosting a “City Council Freeze Out” rally urging Lexington’s City Council to pass the Lexington Tenants’ Bill of Rights.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

SEKY church feeds hundreds of Kentuckians through food ministry

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County church is committed to fighting hunger across the region through its drive-through food giveaways. “We started doing about 75 and now we’re up to 300 each time that we do this,” said Calvary Baptist Church senior pastor Jamie Maxey. Through Calvary...
LONDON, KY
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY
wtloam.com

Clay County WWII Veteran Dies At 103

World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford passed away Friday at age 103. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook post, Honor Flight Kentucky said Ledford was a great Kentuckian. Ledford participated in the 2019 Honor Flight, which takes Kentucky veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Downtown Christmas held in Eastern Ky. town devastated by July flood

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus brought all kinds of gifts to Jackson today. In the season of giving, organizers wanted to show how close the people in the community are. “We’ve been through a lot in the last two years, and just anything we can do to try to, especially with our kids, try to bring some type of resemblance of joy and anticipation and just come together as a community,” Jackson Woman’s Club President Lauren Bates said.
JACKSON, KY
WTVQ

Local non-profit to be started for human trafficking victims

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been nearly ten months since 32-year old Jordan Morgan was killed in a home invasion. Morgan was the daughter of former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan and Lisa Foster. Foster says she misses her daughter every day. And now she’s turning that heartbreak into something positive....
MADISON COUNTY, KY

