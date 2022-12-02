Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
fox56news.com
KY Tenants hosts rally urging Lexington council to pass housing legislation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentuckians are feeling the effects of a nationwide housing crisis. Rent is too high, there is not enough affordable housing. On Tuesday, KY Tenants, a tenant-led organization fighting to ensure Kentuckians have access to safe, high-quality, affordable housing, is hosting a “City Council Freeze Out” rally urging Lexington’s City Council to pass the Lexington Tenants’ Bill of Rights.
wymt.com
SEKY church feeds hundreds of Kentuckians through food ministry
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County church is committed to fighting hunger across the region through its drive-through food giveaways. “We started doing about 75 and now we’re up to 300 each time that we do this,” said Calvary Baptist Church senior pastor Jamie Maxey. Through Calvary...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
wdrb.com
Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
wdhn.com
Man accused of buying an RV with counterfeit money in DeKalb County caught in Kentucky
POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tennessee man has been captured in Kentucky after police say he bought an RV from residents in DeKalb County with fake money. According to the Powell Police Department, Christopher Shane Gregory was arrested in Kentucky on December 1 when they coordinated with multiple agencies in the state.
Longtime Kentucky volunteer firefighter passes away, community mourns
A longtime volunteer firefighter recently passed away, according to various fire departments in eastern Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Dawson Springs family thankful for community support after losing 2-month-old in December tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky last December draws near, a family in Dawson Springs is remembering the youngest victim, their 2-month-old daughter, Oaklynn Koon. Oaklynn's mother, Jackie Koon, said Oaklynn was loved by many. " She was a great baby,"...
wtloam.com
Clay County WWII Veteran Dies At 103
World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford passed away Friday at age 103. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook post, Honor Flight Kentucky said Ledford was a great Kentuckian. Ledford participated in the 2019 Honor Flight, which takes Kentucky veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.
KY Horse Park wants new hires out of state merit system, eyes room tax, wants larger commission
The Kentucky Horse Park wants state lawmakers to approve legislation that would exclude its new hires from the state merit system designed to protect employees from political influence. It also is seeking enabling legislation to allow the park to tap into the transient or “bedroom” tax collected by hotels, motels,...
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
Man administers multiple doses of NARCAN at Kentucky drive-thru
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger.
wymt.com
Downtown Christmas held in Eastern Ky. town devastated by July flood
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus brought all kinds of gifts to Jackson today. In the season of giving, organizers wanted to show how close the people in the community are. “We’ve been through a lot in the last two years, and just anything we can do to try to, especially with our kids, try to bring some type of resemblance of joy and anticipation and just come together as a community,” Jackson Woman’s Club President Lauren Bates said.
spectrumnews1.com
CBD store owners says Kentuckians may struggle to obtain medical cannabis
FLORENCE, Ky. — An executive order signed by Governor Andy Beshear will allow Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical marijuana starting next year. But obtaining that marijuana could be a challenge, as there is no infrastructure to do so currently in Kentucky.
WTVQ
Local non-profit to be started for human trafficking victims
RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been nearly ten months since 32-year old Jordan Morgan was killed in a home invasion. Morgan was the daughter of former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan and Lisa Foster. Foster says she misses her daughter every day. And now she’s turning that heartbreak into something positive....
WTVQ
Local jailers speak on current issues their detention centers are facing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Over the past few years, Detention Centers across the state of Kentucky have faced multiple issues when it comes to violence inside the jails, an increase in inmates, and a decrease in staff. This year the Fayette County Detention Center has had 10 reported assaults...
