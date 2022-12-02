ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Newsweek

Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Business Insider

The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way

The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
RadarOnline

'Tried & Failed': Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Devastating Loss After 'Doomsday' Nuclear-Powered Torpedo Fails To Launch

Vladimir Putin’s infamous submarine, dubbed the Belgorod, is reportedly headed back to port after a series of failed tests in the Artic Sea, RadarOnline.com has learned. The development comes just years after the submarine was first put into service in 2019 and its return to port marks just the latest loss for the already struggling Russian leader.

