Navalny's top aide says Ukraine war shows Putin is crazier than previously thought, warning the Russian leader is not 'in touch with reality'
The Russian leader "doesn't care about sanctions, about international reaction," Navalny's top aide warned.
Russia raised a record $13.6 billion in one day as the cost of Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine keeps mounting
Russia raised more than $13 billion in a day as the cost of Putin's war in Ukraine keeps mounting. Britain's Defence Intelligence said it was the largest amount Moscow had raised in a single day. Russia's defence spending for 2023 is estimated to be 40% higher than previously forecast. Russia...
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth
The US and China are edging towards a potential military conflict over Taiwan, Ray Dalio has warned. President Xi appeared to hint at war when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month. "This is scaring just about everyone, which is paralyzing activity," the Bridgewater founder said.
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Russia's elite fear for their safety after a Putin ally advocated punishing those who don't support the war, report says
Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin has been an influential player during Russia's war in Ukraine. He said that tycoons who don't show enough support for the war should face "Stalinist repressions." Prigozhin's comments have worried Russian elites, who told Bloomberg they fear for their safety. Russia's elite are worried for their...
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Mysterious aircraft dropped bombs near a base for Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries fighting in Central African Republic
Wagner fighters have been blamed by the UN for numerous atrocities and human rights violations in the Central African Republic, among other countries.
Squatters who took over a sanctioned Russian oligarch's mansion are told by judge they can stay
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Arkady Voloazh tried and failed to evict squatters who overtook his five-story luxury mansion in Amsterdam.
The US military is scrambling to build more ammo for itself and for Ukraine, but old Army paperwork could get in the way
The US Army's process for producing ammunition faces "challenges," a government watchdog says. Problems with disorganization and bureaucracy may hamper that production, the GAO said in a report. The issues come to light as the Pentagon is scrambling to ramp up its production of munitions. Disorganization and bureaucracy could hamper...
Russians are angry Putin is spending billions on an unpopular war as they freeze back home, report says
Russians are complaining about poverty and poor infrastructure amid Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine, The Daily Beast reported.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
'Tried & Failed': Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Devastating Loss After 'Doomsday' Nuclear-Powered Torpedo Fails To Launch
Vladimir Putin’s infamous submarine, dubbed the Belgorod, is reportedly headed back to port after a series of failed tests in the Artic Sea, RadarOnline.com has learned. The development comes just years after the submarine was first put into service in 2019 and its return to port marks just the latest loss for the already struggling Russian leader.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
