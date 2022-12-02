ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

Lexington men arrested following police chase in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Central Kentucky men are facing multiple charges following a police chase in Southern Kentucky. On Sunday night, Williamsburg Police officers were called to Interstate 75 to help catch two men that led officers on a pursuit that started in Williamsburg, went into Tennessee and then came back into Kentucky.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident

Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY
WATCH | 10 Fayette County school buses vandalized

It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. WATCH | Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021. Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY
Bell County man facing rape charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
BELL COUNTY, KY
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
Kentucky State Police Traffic Safety Checkpoint

These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash, according to police. Lexington police say the collision occurred at New Circle Road and Trade Center at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the at-fault car left the scene of the accident. The other car involved in the collision was flipped over.
LEXINGTON, KY
Illegal items Seized as Man as Arrested

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a Wayne County man has been arrested on a Kentucky Parole Board Parole Violation Warrant. On December 5, 2022, at approximately 8:46 pm Deputy Barnett observed a vehicle on Michigan Avenue cross over the white line into the shoulder. Deputy Barnett got behind the vehicle at the stop light and ran the registration plate through NCIC and the owner of the vehicle was showing an active Parole Warrant. Deputy Barnett observed the individual in the mirror of the individual having the Warrant and initiated a traffic stop on Main St. Deputy Smedley assisted Deputy Barnett with the traffic stop and made contact with the individual. After verifying through our local 911 Dispatch that the individual had an active Parole Warrant Jason Fairchild was placed under arrest. Deputy Barnett asked Fairchild if he had anything on his person. Fairchild pulled his underwear out and Deputy Barnett observed what appeared to be a wrapped-up glove covered in plastic wrap inside. The individual handed the item to Deputy Barnett and stated there were only Suboxone and Xanax inside. Deputy Barnett unwrapped the item at the Sheriff’s Office and inside located 2 bags containing a crystal substance, 20 Suboxone pills, 10 Suboxone Sublingual Films, and 14 Alprazolam tablets. Fairchild was also in possession of $400 in cash. The crystal substance showed a combined weight of 18.5 grams. The crystal substance was field tested with the TruNarc Narcotics Identification Device and it showed positive for methamphetamine. The crystal substance will be sent to the KSP lab for testing. All drug-related items and the U.S. Currency were logged into evidence at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Barren County road closed due to high water conditions

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have announced that roads have been closed due to weather conditions. Shives Road is currently closed due to high water at the low water fords. No comment has been given about when they will be re-opened.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Home damaged after driver crashes vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged a home Sunday evening. According to LFD, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of their vehicle and went through two yards along Russell Cave Road. They clipped one parked vehicle, flipped and landed on top of another vehicle and caused significant damage to a family home.
LEXINGTON, KY

