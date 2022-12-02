Meghan Markle was sharply outfitted for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York tonight. During the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex — as well as her husband, Prince Harry — received the Ripple of Hope Award for their fight against structural racism and humanitarian work through the Archewell Foundation. Kerry Kennedy, whose father founded the organization, was among the presenters. While arriving to the New York Hilton with Harry, the “Bench” author wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress. Her silky number, designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, featured a midi-length draped skirt with a structured bodice and...

