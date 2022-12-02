ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum merge might have resulted in 40% loss for Hive Blockchain revenue

Bitcoin (BTC) mining analyst Jaran Mellerud estimated that the Ethereum (ETH) merge might have led to a 40% drop in Hive Blockchain’s revenue. Mellerud highlighted that the mining firm’s ETH business was more profitable than its Bitcoin activities, meaning the merge event could lead to a 60% loss in its operating cash flow.
cryptoslate.com

Riot Blockchain produces record 521 Bitcoin in November; plans to change mining pool

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has announced an increase in its Bitcoin (BTC) production for November, with unaudited reports revealing the production of 521 BTC. This represents an approximate increase of 12% compared to the company’s November 2021 production of 466 BTC. Riot held approximately 6,897 BTC – all produced...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
cryptoslate.com

A huge stablecoin supply is waiting on the sidelines to trigger a bull run

While Bitcoin is usually considered the backbone of the crypto industry, one should never underestimate the role stablecoins play in the market. Stablecoins are essentially the fiat currency of the crypto ecosystem and act as the main supplier of liquidity to the market. When looking at the crypto market as...
AOL Corp

How the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies Performed in 2022

It’s no secret that 2022 has been a pretty rough year for the crypto market. The industry has been hit with everything from crashes to bankruptcies, to fraud allegations, massive fines and layoffs. In turn, the industry’s total market cap also took an enormous hit, down to $867 billion...
cryptoslate.com

Tether launches CNH₮, a stablecoin pegged to Chinese Yuan

Tether, a leading provider of blockchain-based financial services, has launched an offshore Chinese Yuan-backed stablecoin. The new stablecoin, CNH₮, combines two of the world’s largest economies and makes it easier for users to transact with the Chinese Yuan (CNH) in a secure, digital form. With the launch of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy