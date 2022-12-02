Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum merge might have resulted in 40% loss for Hive Blockchain revenue
Bitcoin (BTC) mining analyst Jaran Mellerud estimated that the Ethereum (ETH) merge might have led to a 40% drop in Hive Blockchain’s revenue. Mellerud highlighted that the mining firm’s ETH business was more profitable than its Bitcoin activities, meaning the merge event could lead to a 60% loss in its operating cash flow.
cryptoslate.com
Riot Blockchain produces record 521 Bitcoin in November; plans to change mining pool
Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has announced an increase in its Bitcoin (BTC) production for November, with unaudited reports revealing the production of 521 BTC. This represents an approximate increase of 12% compared to the company’s November 2021 production of 466 BTC. Riot held approximately 6,897 BTC – all produced...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
ethereumworldnews.com
Crypto Declared Dead Yet Again As Bitcoin Hits All-Time High In Long-Term Investor Holdings￼
BTC Conviction is at an all-time high as long-term investors keep adding to their BTC stack unfazed by the recent news and fallouts according to data from Glassnode. Crypto has been declared dead quite a few times as Fear and Uncertainty is at highs in the crypto industry. Although low...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
cryptoslate.com
A huge stablecoin supply is waiting on the sidelines to trigger a bull run
While Bitcoin is usually considered the backbone of the crypto industry, one should never underestimate the role stablecoins play in the market. Stablecoins are essentially the fiat currency of the crypto ecosystem and act as the main supplier of liquidity to the market. When looking at the crypto market as...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin adoption on the rise in Africa: A discussion on the Lightning Network and mining technology – BitTalk #1
The first episode of the “Bit Talk” podcast discusses recent developments in the world of Bitcoin. Hosted by Akiba and James from CryptoSlate as well as Bitcoin pioneer Nick from Mercury Wallet, the podcast is a bite-sized, easy-to-consume bi-weekly overview of the Bitcoin network. This episode starts with...
AOL Corp
How the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies Performed in 2022
It’s no secret that 2022 has been a pretty rough year for the crypto market. The industry has been hit with everything from crashes to bankruptcies, to fraud allegations, massive fines and layoffs. In turn, the industry’s total market cap also took an enormous hit, down to $867 billion...
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm Known for Outpacing Crypto Markets Goes Fully Risk On, Favoring Ethereum, Polygon and One ETH Rival
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing bear market. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
cryptoslate.com
Tether launches CNH₮, a stablecoin pegged to Chinese Yuan
Tether, a leading provider of blockchain-based financial services, has launched an offshore Chinese Yuan-backed stablecoin. The new stablecoin, CNH₮, combines two of the world’s largest economies and makes it easier for users to transact with the Chinese Yuan (CNH) in a secure, digital form. With the launch of...
