Brain-eating amoeba infections keep spreading to new areas across the US
The brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri was found in an Iowa lake and a Nebraska river for the first time this year, after two swimmers died.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
MilitaryTimes
Veterans urge Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act
This holiday season, more than 70,000 Afghans in the United States, many of whom American service members rescued last year, are living in limbo, with no guarantee they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. beyond next year. Many of these Afghans fought alongside American troops in our longest...
U.S. lawmakers decline to add Boeing 737 MAX exemption in defense bill
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers late on Tuesday declined to add an extension to an annual defense bill of a looming deadline that would impose a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for two new versions of Boeing's (BA.N) best-selling 737 MAX aircraft.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 1, 2022: Rates Decrease Sharply
A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a significant downswing. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
MilitaryTimes
Remains of Army Air Forces private, WWII POW identified
BOSTON (AP) — An American service member who survived the notorious Bataan Death March during World War II but later died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp has finally been accounted for, military officials announced on December 2. The remains of Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut,...
MilitaryTimes
This week in Congress: Final NDAA compromise expected to be unveiled
House leaders are expected to bring a compromise version of the annual defense authorization bill to the floor this week, but details of what the massive military policy legislation will include still haven’t been released. The House passed its version of the authorization bill over the summer, an $840...
33 companies tested a 4-day workweek. None are planning to switch back
(NEXSTAR) – One less day of work, not a dollar less in pay – for an employee, what’s not to love? But even employers like the idea, a recent trial of about 30 companies shows. Thirty-three companies employing about 1,000 people in the U.S., Ireland and Australia...
CNN informs employees that layoffs are under way - memo
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery-owned (WBD.O) CNN's top boss Chris Licht informed employees in an all-staff memo on Wednesday that layoffs are under way, according to an email seen by Reuters.
MilitaryTimes
Troops to get historic boost in food allowance
Military members are set to get an 11% increase in their monthly Basic Allowance for Subsistence beginning Jan. 1, according to information published by the Defense Department. The new monthly BAS rate for enlisted members will be $452.56, an increase of $45.58 a month from 2022 rates. The new monthly...
Deadline for REAL IDs, required for domestic U.S. travel, is less than 6 months away
Americans looking to travel by air domestically or enter federal government facilities without showing a U.S. passport will need to obtain a REAL ID, an updated driver’s license that complies with new federal standards, by May 3, 2023. Obtaining a REAL ID isn't mandatory for every U.S. citizen, and...
Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says
ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent...
