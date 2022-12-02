ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Veterans urge Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act

This holiday season, more than 70,000 Afghans in the United States, many of whom American service members rescued last year, are living in limbo, with no guarantee they will be allowed to stay in the U.S. beyond next year. Many of these Afghans fought alongside American troops in our longest...
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 1, 2022: Rates Decrease Sharply

A few major mortgage rates slumped over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages had a significant downswing. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also declined. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the...
MilitaryTimes

Remains of Army Air Forces private, WWII POW identified

BOSTON (AP) — An American service member who survived the notorious Bataan Death March during World War II but later died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp has finally been accounted for, military officials announced on December 2. The remains of Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MilitaryTimes

This week in Congress: Final NDAA compromise expected to be unveiled

House leaders are expected to bring a compromise version of the annual defense authorization bill to the floor this week, but details of what the massive military policy legislation will include still haven’t been released. The House passed its version of the authorization bill over the summer, an $840...
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Troops to get historic boost in food allowance

Military members are set to get an 11% increase in their monthly Basic Allowance for Subsistence beginning Jan. 1, according to information published by the Defense Department. The new monthly BAS rate for enlisted members will be $452.56, an increase of $45.58 a month from 2022 rates. The new monthly...
The Associated Press

Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy