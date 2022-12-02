Amazon could lay off as many as 20,000 employees in the coming months, double the number initially reported, according to Computerworld, an information technology publication. Earlier this month the New York Times reported the retailer would lay off about 10,000 corporate workers, primarily affecting employees in the retail and human resources divisions, as well as those who work on Amazon devices such as the voice assistant Alexa. In a Nov. 17 note Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the company was in the process of laying off workers, but didn’t say how many. He also said Amazon had offered voluntary buyouts to members of the people experience and technology team, which designs technology for the company’s workforce.

1 DAY AGO