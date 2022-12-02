Read full article on original website
Oil edges up on China demand hopes; Russian uncertainty weighs
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for improved Chinese demand while uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out kept markets on edge after a sharp fall the previous session.
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Amazon Layoffs May Reach 20,000, Double The Number Initially Reported
Amazon could lay off as many as 20,000 employees in the coming months, double the number initially reported, according to Computerworld, an information technology publication. Earlier this month the New York Times reported the retailer would lay off about 10,000 corporate workers, primarily affecting employees in the retail and human resources divisions, as well as those who work on Amazon devices such as the voice assistant Alexa. In a Nov. 17 note Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the company was in the process of laying off workers, but didn’t say how many. He also said Amazon had offered voluntary buyouts to members of the people experience and technology team, which designs technology for the company’s workforce.
Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC Is Tripling its US Investments Amid Growing US-China Tension
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest chipmaker, said today (Dec. 6) it will more than triple its investment in the U.S. to $40 billion to manufacture advanced computer chips in the country amid growing worries that China may attack Taiwan, where TSMC is headquartered. The commitment is also a win for the Biden administration’s push to bring key parts of the semiconductor supply chain to the U.S.
China's November imports, exports plunge due to Covid rules
China's imports and exports plunged in November to levels not seen since early 2020, official figures showed Wednesday, as severe Covid restrictions hit the economy hard. Official data last week showed China's factory activity shrank for a second straight month in November, as large swathes of the country were hit by lockdowns and transport disruptions.
Expert View: India central bank hikes key policy rate by 35 basis points
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase as inflation remains elevated and the central bank says that there will be no let up in flight to tame inflation.
Tesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models
SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tesla is offering a limited time discount of 6,000 yuan ($859.20) to Chinese buyers on some models from Wednesday through to the end of 2022, a company representative said on Wednesday.
