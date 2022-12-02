ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil edges up on China demand hopes; Russian uncertainty weighs

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for improved Chinese demand while uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out kept markets on edge after a sharp fall the previous session.
Observer

Amazon Layoffs May Reach 20,000, Double The Number Initially Reported

Amazon could lay off as many as 20,000 employees in the coming months, double the number initially reported, according to Computerworld, an information technology publication. Earlier this month the New York Times reported the retailer would lay off about 10,000 corporate workers, primarily affecting employees in the retail and human resources divisions, as well as those who work on Amazon devices such as the voice assistant Alexa. In a Nov. 17 note Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the company was in the process of laying off workers, but didn’t say how many. He also said Amazon had offered voluntary buyouts to members of the people experience and technology team, which designs technology for the company’s workforce.
Observer

Taiwan Chip Giant TSMC Is Tripling its US Investments Amid Growing US-China Tension

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest chipmaker, said today (Dec. 6) it will more than triple its investment in the U.S. to $40 billion to manufacture advanced computer chips in the country amid growing worries that China may attack Taiwan, where TSMC is headquartered. The commitment is also a win for the Biden administration’s push to bring key parts of the semiconductor supply chain to the U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

China's November imports, exports plunge due to Covid rules

China's imports and exports plunged in November to levels not seen since early 2020, official figures showed Wednesday, as severe Covid restrictions hit the economy hard. Official data last week showed China's factory activity shrank for a second straight month in November, as large swathes of the country were hit by lockdowns and transport disruptions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy