‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
The Weather Channel
Neuralink Device, Which Could Connect Computers to Our Brain is Six Months Away From Human Trials: Elon Musk
Elon Musk on Thursday said that his brain-computer Neuralink device is ready for human trials, and he is expecting to do so in about six months from now. Neuralink has submitted most of the paperwork needed for a human clinical trial to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "We...
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
CNBC
A globally critical chip firm is driving a wedge between the U.S. and Netherlands over China tech policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Observer
Twitter Has Reportedly Installed Beds For Employees Working Around the Clock
Twitter has converted a number of rooms in its San Francisco headquarters to sleeping areas, Forbes reported Dec. 5. A photo of one of the rooms viewed by Forbes included a bedside table and what appeared to be a queen-size bed, along with two office armchairs. One source, who asked to remain anonymous, estimated there are four to eight such “bedroom pods” on each floor of the headquarters currently. The company didn’t give additional context as to the purpose of the rooms, a source told Forbes.
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Rachel Marsden: Musk’s anti-censorship makes him enemy number one
Nothing that Elon Musk is doing in the wake of his takeover of Twitter should be considered controversial. The fact that the world’s richest person and self-described “free speech absolutist” is currently taking endless flack for attempting to limit online censorship and gatekeeping in the interests of widening public debate is a testament to the fact that the prominent social media platform had become a gatekeeper for the Western establishment status quo and the primarily left-leaning ideals that they relentlessly champion. “The Twitter Files on...
Observer
Apple Plans to Move More iPhone Production Out of China Despite Covid Rules Easing
Apple is looking to further diversify its supply chain out of China after recent worker protests at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou caused a large production shortfall of the new iPhone Pro series. And despite the Chinese government beginning to lift its stringent Covid restrictions in recent days, Apple is telling suppliers to plan for assembling Apple products elsewhere in Asia, particularly India and Vietnam, the Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 3.
Apple sued by women who allege they were stalked by their exes using AirTags
Since their launch in 2021, experts have warned that AirTags can track users without their consent.
SpaceX’s plan to launch another 30,000 Starlink satellites hindered by FCC
US regulators have pushed back on SpaceX’s plan to launch an additional 30,000 satellites into orbit that are needed to expand its Starlink space internet service.The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) cited concerns about orbital debris and space safety, though did grant permission for Elon Musk’s company to build, deploy and operate up to 7,500 Starlink satellites.SpaceX’s Starlink, a fast-growing network of more than 3,500 satellites in low-Earth orbit, has tens of thousands of users in the United States so far, with consumers paying at least $599 for a user terminal and $110 a month for service. The FCC in 2018...
A Huge Satellite Is Now One of the Brightest Objects In the Sky, Astronomers Warn
A huge new satellite, known as BlueWalker 3, has officially become one of the brightest objects in the sky—out-shining all but the brightest of stars—since it was launched into orbit by the space company AST SpaceMobile in September, astronomers say. The shiny glare of the 693-square-foot satellite, as...
MIT engineers' record-breaking information system is 1,000 times faster than traditional method
In groundbreaking news, MIT announced on November 30 that engineers at the Lincoln Laboratory had broken the record for the fastest laser link from space with its TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system. The TBIRD payload, launched into orbit in May 2022, has sent down data at a speed of up...
B-21 Reveal Takes a Page From Elon Musk
Elon Musk is controversial, emotional and very, very rich. He's also probably the best business showman since Steve Jobs ran Apple. Musk's outside-the-box thinking was on display again this week as Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO delivered the first of the company's much anticipated, and often delayed, semi trucks.
game-news24.com
The second mobile tower on the Starlink network is now in operation
The Japanese telecommunication company KDDI announced that Japan has launched the first mobile tower using the SpaceX Starlink satellite Internet access system for data transmission. The station is on the beach of Hatsushima, the island of Sagami. The use of Starlink infrastructure makes it possible to cover this remote area through modern and low-latency communication services.
torquenews.com
Tesla Just Cut Prices on the Model 3 and Y
Tesla just cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y by almost $4,000 dollars! Here's why they did it. Tesla has just cut prices on the Model 3 and Model Y and this is why they did it. Tesla has cut prices on the Model 3 and Model Y...
Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
SpaceX is rolling out a new business line called Starshield to support U.S. military applications that will build upon the company's existing Starlink satellite system.
