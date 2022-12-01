Read full article on original website
Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House
There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
New top Fed official has been critic of Biden agenda: 'Just stop. Seriously'
Austan Goolsbee, the newly named Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago president, has disagreed with the White House on a number of key economic issues.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
prestigeonline.com
Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns
It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents
Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
allthatsinteresting.com
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the shocking stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all...
Wife of Trump special counsel donated to Biden and produced Obama film
Fresh revelations that the wife of recently appointed Trump special counsel Jack Smith was a producer on a Michelle Obama documentary have fueled conservative misgivings about his impartiality.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Here are the oldest US presidents to ever hold office
Story at a glance President Biden turned 80 on Sunday. Should Biden run for re-election in 2024 and win, he would be 86 years old at the end of his second term. Former President Trump, who already announced his 2024 bid for office, would be 82 years old at the end of his second…
Who was the youngest president? Here's what to know about the man on Mount Rushmore.
The youngest person to serve as president was president Theodore Roosevelt who was 42 years old when he assumed the office.
Hillary Rodham Clinton: US should not be negotiating with Iran on anything right now
At a summit on women's rights at the Clinton Center in Little Rock, Clinton weighs in on US-Iran relations, Russia's barbarity and Arkansas abortion rights.
GOP Strategist: If we nominate Trump, Biden will probably win re-election
On CNN's State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Illinois Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Republican strategist Scott Jennings, Democratic strategist Karen Finney, and CNN Political Commentator Jonah Goldberg about the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election and the newly proposed Democratic primary schedule that makes South Carolina the first state to vote.
Trump Repeatedly Called For IRS, Justice Department Probes Of Foes: Report
When Trump was president, if he "told you to slit someone’s throat, he thought you would go out and do it,” said former White House chief of staff John Kelly.
NASDAQ
U.S. Treasury's Yellen 'practiced and practiced' her signature for U.S. bills
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she "practiced and practiced" writing the signature that will soon adorn U.S. dollars in order to avoid the illegible scrawls of her predecessors Tim Geithner and Jack Lew. "I knew this was something you could really screw up...
George W. Bush Advisor Dies
Michael Gerson, the longtime Washington Post columnist and former speechwriter and senior policy advisor for President George W. Bush, has reportedly died at the age of 58, CNN reports.
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
CNN announces changes to White House team
CNN has laid out new roles for its reporters covering the White House. Phil Mattingly has been promoted to chief White House correspondent, the network announced on Monday, and reporter MJ Lee has been promoted to senior White House correspondent. Mattingly began covering the White House for CNN in January...
CNN Names Phil Mattingly Chief White House Correspondent
CNN’s Phil Mattingly may still be mourning his Ohio State Buckeyes’ loss against Michigan on Saturday, but he got a bit of good news on Monday. The news network has announced that Mattingly will serve as its Chief White House Correspondent moving forward. Prior to working Whtie House press briefings and such, Mattingly covered several Republican candidates during the 2016 presidential election cycle and served as a congressional reporter. Through his work, he earned the Radio & Television Correspondents Association’s David Bloom Award for his team’s coverage of the Capitol Hill riots on January 6, 2021.
