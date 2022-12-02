Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
MotorAuthority
500-mile Tesla Semi starts delivery, features 1-megawatt charging
Tesla late on Thursday started customer deliveries of its semi-trailer truck, which is dubbed the Semi. The first customer was Pepsi, which placed an order for 100 of the Class 8 trucks following the debut in 2017. Budweiser and Walmart are among the other customers for the fully electric semi truck which features a central driving position, just like the McLaren F1 supercar.
Vietnamese Automaker's EV Shipment Is Big Competition For The US
VinFast is exporting 999 electric vehicles to the U.S. market, and they're expected to arrive in California right around Christmas.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?
Get behind the wheel of a top-of-the-line 2023 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck. To see how much a fully loaded version costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
hypebeast.com
Tesla Delivers First Run of All-Electric Semi Trucks to PepsiCo
Five years after unveiling a prototype of its semi truck, has finally delivered its first batch of units. CEO Elon Musk appeared at the kickoff event at the company’s factory in Sparks, Nevada, on Thursday, where he jokingly apologized for the delay: “Sorry for the delay.”. “There’s been...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model S Plaid Review After 20,000 Miles
A Tesla Model S Plaid owner gives his impression of the vehicle after driving it 20,000 miles. An owner of the Tesla Model S Plaid shares his experience after 20,000 miles. Here's his review. This owner of a Tesla Model S Plaid shares his perspective. He drives a lot -...
insideevs.com
Tesla Launches 1,000-Volt Powertrain: Semi Is First But Not The Last
The launch of the Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi brings multiple new solutions to the market (many not yet revealed). One such thing is the high-voltage powertrain system from Tesla. Tesla announced during the Semi delivery event that the truck is equipped with an all-new "thousand volt powertrain," which...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Stock Upgraded On Long-Term Position
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
CAR AND DRIVER
Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV
The next move for GM with its valued Corvette nameplate will be to launch a Corvette subbrand. It will include a four-door "coupe" and a sporty high-performance crossover to partner with the upcoming two-seater Corvette EV. The new Corvette lineup will be positioned well above its rivals, such as a...
electrek.co
Toyota to launch five new ‘Bz’ BEVs in Europe as it works toward 50% EV sales by 2030
During Toyota’s annual Kenshiki Forum, the Japanese automaker outlined a hardened strategy for electrification in Europe, which will include five additional fully-electric models to join the bZ4X overseas by 2026. Toyota hopes these BEV options will accelerate its sales goal of being 50% electric by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040.
CNET
BMW iX5 Hydrogen Fuel-Cell EV Enters Production in Europe
Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles convert compressed hydrogen gas into electricity, which then powers a car by the same means as a traditional EV. Hydrogen infrastructure is still in its adolescence, but BMW believes there's a future for this type of propulsion, and to prove it, it's building a small fleet of hydrogen vehicles.
BMW's New Solar Panels Can Charge A Car Via The Sunroof, Windscreens, And Windows
Thanks to a new design of ultra-thin solar panels, your BMW may soon have a new way to recharge its batteries. CarBuzz discovered a BMW patent at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) detailing a radical new method of placing solar panels on a car's outer glass panels, which promises improved generating efficiency and vastly reduced light intrusion into the vehicle.
Meet the Spacruzzi, a Bonkers Hot Tub-Boat Hybrid That Comes With Its Own Fireplace
You can probably guess what the Spacruzzi is from its punning moniker. For the sake of clarity, however, allow us to provide you with all the nitty-gritty details of this rather unconventional vessel. The brainchild of entrepreneur Alex Kanwetz, the Spacruzzi is a cross between a hot tub and an electric dayboat. It allows up to five seafarers to enjoy a singular soaking experience on the high seas. It even comes with a fireplace to keep you and your posse nice and cozy. Powered by a battery and an electric motor, the Spacruzzi can quietly cruise sans emissions for up to five...
Tesla is offering a rare $3,750 discount on Model 3 & Model Y cars for US customers who take delivery in December
Tesla is offering a $3,750 credit on certain cars until the end of the year, despite Elon Musk often saying that Tesla doesn't offer discounts.
electrek.co
Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’
Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Comments / 5