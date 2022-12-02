Read full article on original website
Mortgage Interest Rates Today: December 5, 2022—Rates Fall
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.59%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.94%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.61%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%. Mortgage Rates for December 5, 2022.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
