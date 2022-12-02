ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

East Windsor selectmen unhappy with resignations

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcjEt_0jVDgqqC00
Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR — After an unsubstantiated ethics complaint against Deputy Director of Public Works Joe Sauerhoefer led him to resign from two commissions, the Board of Selectmen on Thursday voted not to formally accept his resignations.

Sauerhoefer has worked for the Public Works Department for nearly 10 years, according to First Selectmen Jason Bowsza. He also has served as the secretary of the Building Commission since 2007 and a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2021.

An East Windsor resident filed an ethics complaint with the town in October based on a state law that says any municipal employee has the right to serve on any governmental body of the town except one that has responsibility for the direct supervision of the employee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Somers mulls raises for town clerk, first selectman

SOMERS — After postponing a discussion last summer on raises for elected officials, the Board of Selectmen is ready to grant them, contingent on the Board of Finance’s approval. Selectmen recently voted unanimously to raise Town Clerk David Marti’s salary from $67,000 to $70,350, or 5%, pending approval...
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor barn returns to PZC

EAST WINDSOR — The East Windsor Historical Society has submitted a new application to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a hotly contested proposal to host an event venue at the 115 Scantic Road barn after withdrawing its previous one over procedural errors. A public hearing on the original...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Council to make appointments to diversity panel

ENFIELD —The Town Council plans to postpone its announcement of appointments to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee to its Dec. 19 meeting, saying they received nearly double the number of applicants than available seats. A dozen residents applied for consideration. Rather than make appointments at tonight’s Town Council...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Get going on Parkade

With the state and national elections finally behind us, it is now time to concentrate our efforts on issues of local concern. For Manchester, our biggest issue plaguing the town is the decade-long delay of the Broad Street Parkade. Manchester’s exclusionary relationship with the master developer ended in July with...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC New York

School Board in Connecticut Reverses Course After Calendar Controversy

A growing school calendar controversy has Farmington switching gears. Before a packed room at the middle school in Farmington on Monday, the school board voted to reverse course and add back two Jewish holidays as days off for the 2023-24 school year. “They listened to the public feedback and they...
FARMINGTON, CT
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Coventry High School

COVENTRY — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Coventry High School.
COVENTRY, CT
bee-news.com

Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II

Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
OXFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Getting the wrong impression of parents

In Chris Powell’s column titled “Life-changing teacher deal” on Nov. 21, Powell again shared his biased opinion that only rich municipalities have conscientious parents and that high absenteeism among city students is due to no parenting. Let me tell you a story. A few years ago, I...
WTNH

Sikorsky Aircraft loses $1.3B contract with U.S. Army

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sikorsky Aircraft, the Stratford-based helicopter manufacturer, lost out on a big contract with the U.S. Army. The army was searching for the next generation of long-range helicopters, but Sikorsky will not be its new supplier. Instead, the army signed Bell Textron, a Texas-based company. It was awarded the $1.3 billion contract […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
PLANetizen

Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares

The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Jewish Press

Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays

The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
FARMINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
307
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy