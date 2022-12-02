Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
MONDAY NIGHT RESULTS (12/5/22)
(NEWTON) in Girls High School Basketball last night – — Newton swept two games from visiting Edwards County. * the Lady Eagles won the varsity game, 56-41 * Newton’s Alexis Hetzer had a double/double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. * Camryn Martin added 11 points and...
Rose-Hulman cancels women’s basketball season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rose-Hulman announced the cancellation of the remaining women’s basketball season on Saturday evening. The move was made in part to protect the health and safety of student-athletes due to low roster numbers. “After consultation with our athletic training staff and medical personnel, we are making the unfortunate decision to cancel the […]
Effingham Radio
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
wamwamfm.com
Ryan K. Robinson
Ryan K. Robinson 45 of Carbondale, IL went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Ryan was born on December 8, 1976 in Washington, IN to Eldon Robinson and Ruth Knebel. Ryan enjoyed; nature, riding his bike,music, walking, and being outdoors. Those left to mourn the loss of...
freedom929.com
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (12/5/22) at the Greenup Village Municipal Building from 12:30 to 5:30. * Monday...
freedom929.com
AREA WEEKLONG ACTIVITIES
(OLNEY) It’s a Holiday Open House this coming Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Heritage House Museum, at the corner of Elm Street and Kitchell Avenue in Olney. All are invited out to enjoy refreshments and musical entertainment as the Heritage House will be extensively decorated for the season and available for touring. All courtesy of the Richland Heritage Museum Foundation. Learn more on it’s website, at richlandcountymuseums.org.
Effingham Radio
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
wamwamfm.com
James “Jim” Kelly White Jr.
James “Jim” Kelly White Jr. 46 of Vincennes passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Jim was born on September 5, 1976 in Indianapolis to the Geraldine Louise Davis White and James Kelly White Sr. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed; fishing, camping, riding atv’s, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church.
freedom929.com
DANIEL BENJAMIN “DANNY” CARLSON
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Daniel Benjamin “Danny” Carlson, age 65, of Olney, will be held Wednesday morning, December 7, at 11:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Maple Dale Cemetery in Olney. The visitation is also Wednesday morning, December 7, from 10:00 until service time at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Daniel Benjamin “Danny” Carlson of Olney.
freedom929.com
LEAF COLLECTIONS TO END SOON
(OLNEY) The City of Olney’s leaf collection program is coming to a close and citizens must have the last of any leaf piles at the curb no later than next Monday, December 12th, a week from today. Residents are requested to place their leaves as close to the streets as possible, but to not place loose leaves in ditches or in the streets. Folks do not need to call City Hall. For those hauling their own leaves or yard waste, the City of Olney’s brush dump remains open four days this week, today, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday, from 10:00 to 4:00, each day.
wamwamfm.com
Car vs School Bus Accident in Washington
A car vs School bus accident occurred yesterday at N State Road 57 and E 500 N at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to the police report, no students were present on the bus. The car made contact with the rear of the bus. Air bags were deployed on the car,...
freedom929.com
TICKETS GO ON SALE TODAY
(OLNEY) Tickets go on sale today for the Olney Central College Theater performances of “It’s a Wonderful Life : A Live Radio Play” which are scheduled for next weekend, December 16th thru 18th, at the Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center. Priced at only $13.00, tickets are on sale at 10:00 this morning with all seating reserved for the three performances, set for Friday night at 7:00, Saturday night at 7:00, and Sunday afternoon at 2:00. The tickets can be purchased online at the iecc.edu/occ/theater website or by contacting the ticket booth at OCC. The show is being sponsored by the First National Bank in Olney. To learn more about the play or for other details, go to the iecc.edu/occ/theater website online.
freedom929.com
SPECIAL REGIONAL PATROL RESULTS
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police have released the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) Patrols in both Richland and Jasper Counties during November. The NITE Patrols focused on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 6:00 pm and 6:00 am. There were 10 total citations issued, including 4 insurance violations, 2 registration offenses, 1 DUI ticket, 1 other alcohol/drug citation, and 1 occupant restraint offense. There were also 28 total written warnings issued. It’s noted that alcohol and drugs are factors in more than 30% of all fatal traffic crashes. Over half of all Illinois fatal wrecks occur at night.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
14news.com
Christmas tree lighting and parade hosted in Fairfield
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and parade is being hosted in Fairfield Saturday night. The family of Deputy Sean Riley are set to light the tree this year. Deputy Riley was killed in the line of duty in late 2021. The event starts at 4:45...
WTHI
Unique Boutique officially open for business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is home to a new boutique, and it is quite unique!. The Unique Boutique is officially open for business! The grand opening was Saturday. It is the combination of three separate business owners and their products! The boutique provides a space for other vendors too!
WTHI
Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut
SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
You Can Hike to This Abandoned Illinois Observatory, But Don’t
It's true that the University of Illinois has an abandoned observatory that you can hike to. Sounds interesting, right? I will give you a lot of reasons why you won't want to waste your time. Quick backstory first: The observatory was used by the University of Illinois from 1969 until...
WTHI
"Please be patient with us" - Work continues on 13th street bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge that's out on 13th street in Terre Haute is seeing some delays in repairs. Work on the bridge has been going on since the Spring. Vigo County officials are hoping it can be open for traffic again just in time for Christmas. Cars...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
