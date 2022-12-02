Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
I-25 in Wyoming seeing gusts near 60 mph Tuesday morning; wind closures in effect
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind gusts are reaching near 60 mph along Interstate 25 around Wheatland and Chugwater on Tuesday morning, Wyoming Department of Transportation sensors indicate. With the strong winds, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland as of 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to WYDOT....
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
Is It Time For Montana To Get Serious About This? Many Say Yes.
The last couple of weeks have been a bit rough in terms of weather. We've seen a significant amount of snowfall over the last week, which means that the roads throughout Montana have been covered in ice and snow. One of Montanans' biggest complaints is road conditions during the winter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces 2022 Volunteer of the Year
December 6, 2022 – Make-A-Wish Wyoming is pleased to announce the 2022 volunteer of the year. Congratulations to Sandi Riley of Cheyenne! Sandi, recognized at the Stories of Light Gala in November, has created magical moments for over 13 wish kids in her 11 years as a Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteer.
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming
TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: ‘Buy Wyoming’ This Christmas – Here Are Some Good Gift Ideas
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the temptation to buy on the internet or Amazon, there are some great reasons to shop local this Christmas season. After consulting with some friends around the state, here are some ideas from them for Cowboy State products. But first,...
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats
Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West’s arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
Firefighter injured in wreck near Idaho-Utah border
LEWISTON, Utah — A multi-vehicle collision resulted in injuries and traffic delays near the Idaho-Utah border on Monday. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred a little before 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and State Route 61. A northbound Toyota Corolla turning left at the intersection was struck by a southbound Chevy Suburban, Roden said. A second Toyota Corolla, also...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
