Wyoming State

foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming

The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces 2022 Volunteer of the Year

December 6, 2022 – Make-A-Wish Wyoming is pleased to announce the 2022 volunteer of the year. Congratulations to Sandi Riley of Cheyenne! Sandi, recognized at the Stories of Light Gala in November, has created magical moments for over 13 wish kids in her 11 years as a Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteer.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 COUNTRY

36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming

TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
WYOMING STATE
kslnewsradio.com

After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
UTAH STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats

Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West’s arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Firefighter injured in wreck near Idaho-Utah border

LEWISTON, Utah — A multi-vehicle collision resulted in injuries and traffic delays near the Idaho-Utah border on Monday. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the crash occurred a little before 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and State Route 61. A northbound Toyota Corolla turning left at the intersection was struck by a southbound Chevy Suburban, Roden said. A second Toyota Corolla, also...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE

