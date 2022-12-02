Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Grant money awarded to several small and minority businesses in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Turning a great idea into a successful business is the whole mindset of the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center. The organization provides leadership and support for those starting up a business in the Lima/Allen County area, especially those that are minority and women-owned. "Understand that it's...
hometownstations.com
Area Agency on Aging 3 holds roundtable to discuss lack of workers
Lima, OH (WLIO) - For some in our region, the labor shortage has more serious consequences than waiting longer for a fast-food order. The Area Agency on Aging 3 held their Direct-Care Workforce Shortage Roundtable on Tuesday, December 6th, to discuss the causes, effects, and potential solutions to the lack of care providers in their PASSPORT program. Prior to the pandemic, there were about 20 seniors on the waiting list for an aide, but that number is now over 200. Care managers spoke to the group about several individuals in their caseloads who are unable to care for themselves but cannot find a care provider.
hometownstations.com
Equestrian Therapy Program celebrating 40 years, putting together new programs
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Rotary Club getting an update on the work that is going on at Fasset Farm. The executive director of the Equestrian Therapy Program spoke on the services that they provide for their students with disabilities, and they've been putting together new programs that they will be offering at the farm in the near future.
hometownstations.com
OSU Lima holds blood drive for American Red Cross
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - December is a busy month, with obligations like final exams and holiday preparation, but many still find time to do something to help others. Ohio State Lima held their quarterly Red Cross blood drive. Students, faculty, and members of the community were invited to come donate blood on campus. Usually, these drives bring in between 20-50 donors. There is always a need for blood, but during the holiday season, increased traveling causes more traffic collisions, and some people may be too busy to remember to donate blood.
hometownstations.com
Renovations at the Allen County Regional Planning Commission building underway
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Regional Planning Commission is making some big changes at their office in downtown Lima. Over the next week, workers will be removing the awning that has seen damage over the years, and work will be done to restore historic aspects of building, including revealing street-facing windows that have been covered up for decades.
peakofohio.com
County FAFSA Help Night is coming up
The Logan County FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Help Night will be held on Wednesday, December 7th from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. There will be financial aid professionals from Ohio State University, Ohio Northern University, Clark State College, Rhodes State College, and Edison State Community College to provide hands-on assistance in completing the FAFSA for students and their parents/guardians.
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn
Mayor Christina Muryn grew up in Findlay and ran for office to give back and help shape her community's future. She enjoys engaging with and hearing from young people that are excited to improve the city. She shares that the biggest lesson she's learned while in office, is the importance...
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council looking to vote on pandemic bonuses for certain city employees
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council are expected to vote if certain city employees will be able to receive a one-time discretionary bonus for doing essential work during the pandemic. Last week, council met to clarify some language in the ordnance in which employees would be able to get the $1,000 bonus. According to city officials under the requirements that have been set, there are approximately between 250 and 300 employees that would qualify for the bonus. The total amount will not exceed $420,000.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council Places City Employee COVID-19 Bonus Ordinance on Second Reading
Lima City Council held their second to last regular meeting of the year earlier Monday evening in Council Chambers. On Monday, councilors placed Ordinance 240-22 on second reading, which would authorize the city auditor to pay eligible city employees who worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 a one-time discretionary bonus of $1,000. This comes after Lima City Council met last Monday, November 28th, for a "council of the whole" session where councilors asked for language clarification on how many employees would receive the bonus. After Monday's meeting, Your Hometown Stations talked with Lima City Council President John Nixon on where things stand.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lima Ohio
Founded in 1831, the seat of power in Allen County, Lima in Ohio was named after Peru’s capital city. Ohio’s Lima has a population of less than 40,000, making it one of the state’s smaller cities, however, its history as a locomotive and tank manufacturing hub and proximity to Findlay means that there’s more than meets the eye in this small West-Central Ohio city.
hometownstations.com
Delphos Canal Museum invites people to come "Celebrate Christmas"
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - The Delphos Canal Museum invites people to check out the “Colors of Christmas.” Their annual Celebrate Christmas display has been going on for about 24 years now. There are close to 80 trees and over one hundred decorations to help brighten your holiday spirit. The trees are decorated by local businesses, organizations, and residents with the theme “Colors of Christmas. While the trees are eye-catching, it’s the permanent historical displays that give people a peek into the past of Delphos and the surrounding area.
peakofohio.com
Russells Point swears in new officer; updates on McDonald’s and Cobble Stone
Monday evening, Russells Point Mayor Robin Reames swore in the newest officer of the Russells Point Police Department in front of the village council. Kylie Eshelman joins officer Morgan Styles & Chief of Police Joe Freyhof. The council continued on with other village business including hearing updates on insurance renewal,...
Putnam farm seeks permit
CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
hometownstations.com
Children's Hometown Holiday weekend wraps up with Breakfast with Santa
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - The Children’s Hometown Holiday wrapped up the weekend full of activities with their annual Breakfast with Santa. The Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus has been hosting the free breakfast for around five years and they serve between 600 and 700 people. Kids were able to sit and talk to Santa and get their pictures taken with one of the characters that were walking around. Plus, they could also take part in a coloring contest or get their face painted themselves. Members of the Knights of Columbus are glad they could help event organizer Elaine Poppe make some holiday memories for some local kids.
Officers across County deliver Christmas
LIMA — On Saturday afternoon, you may have heard sirens and seen flashing lights as many officers and firefighters made their way around town. Fortunately, it was no emergency, but a time of giving back. Local first responders held their annual Shop With A Cop event. Several families were...
hometownstations.com
Robert Miller Now Competent to Stand Trial for 2019 Pandora-Gilboa School Threat
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who was deemed incompetent but is restorable to stand trial back in August of 2019 was back in the Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday for another competency hearing. Judge Jeffrey Reed deemed Robert Miller, who threatened to blow up the Pandora-Gilboa...
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
Daily Standard
County slated for roundabout
AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Winter Warm Up returns Dec. 10
The 19th annual Winter Warm Up is slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Logan County Fairgrounds. Enter at the Main Street gate and follow the signs. Participants can shop for clothing, household items and more at no charge. Ahead of the event, donations of...
