Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - The Children’s Hometown Holiday wrapped up the weekend full of activities with their annual Breakfast with Santa. The Wapakoneta Knights of Columbus has been hosting the free breakfast for around five years and they serve between 600 and 700 people. Kids were able to sit and talk to Santa and get their pictures taken with one of the characters that were walking around. Plus, they could also take part in a coloring contest or get their face painted themselves. Members of the Knights of Columbus are glad they could help event organizer Elaine Poppe make some holiday memories for some local kids.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO